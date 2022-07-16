Severe Weather Statement issued for Mecklenburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 09:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Edgefield; McCormick A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of McDuffie, Columbia, Lincoln, west central Edgefield and southeastern McCormick Counties through 1015 AM EDT At 935 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles east of Washington, moving east at 40 mph. Boaters on Lake Strom Thurmond Should Seek Safe Harbor HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Thomson, Harlem, Lincolnton, Appling, Clarks Hill Recreation Area, Mistletoe State Park, Wrightsboro, Hamilton Branch State Park, J. Strom Thurmond Dam, Thomson-McDuffie County Airport, Riverwood, Dearing, Parksville, Arties Pond Public Fishing Area, Adamsville, Thomson Fire Department, Scott`s Landing, McDuffie Regional Medical Center, Knox Scout Reservation and Double Branches. This includes Interstate 20 in Georgia between mile markers 166 and 187. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
