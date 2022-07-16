ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-16 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 14:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Hillsborough; Merrimack; Rockingham The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Rockingham County in southern New Hampshire East central Hillsborough County in southern New Hampshire Southern Merrimack County in central New Hampshire * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 209 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Auburn, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Manchester, Derry, Salem, Bedford, Hooksett, Hudson, Raymond, Londonderry, Hampstead, Atkinson, Kingston, Chester, Danville, Fremont, Candia, Sandown and Windham. This includes the following highways Interstate 293 between mile markers 1 and 8. Interstate 93 between mile markers 7 and 24. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for King George, Spotsylvania, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: King George; Spotsylvania; Stafford The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Stafford County in northern Virginia West central King George County in central Virginia East central Spotsylvania County in central Virginia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 506 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Massaponax, or 8 miles northwest of Bowling Green, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include King George, Passapatanzy, Stones Corner, Lambs Creek, White Oak, Sealston, Brookfield and Leeland. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KING GEORGE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, St. Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 17:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-19 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Franklin; St. Lawrence The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Franklin County in northern New York St. Lawrence County in northern New York * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 529 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles northwest of Lisbon to near Ogdensburg to near Morristown to near Jacques Cartier State Park, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Potsdam, Ogdensburg, Canton, Norfolk, Lisbon, De Kalb, Parishville, Colton, Morley, Degrasse, Carry Falls Reservoir, Waddington, Richville, Madrid, Rensselaer Falls, Norwood, Edwardsville, Hermon, Chipman and Heuvelton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for East Wind River Mountains, South Shoshone NF by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-18 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: East Wind River Mountains, South Shoshone NF RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Hot Temperatures...and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY...Fire Weather Zone 288. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont. In West Central WY...Sublette. * WIND: West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 15 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the upper 80s across lower mountain elevations.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
Limon, CO
Elbert, CO
Lincoln County, CO
Karval, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Beltrami, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Kittson, Koochiching, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beltrami; Carlton; Cook; Itasca; Kittson; Koochiching; Lake; Lake of the Woods; Roseau; St. Louis SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 476 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BELTRAMI CARLTON COOK ITASCA KITTSON KOOCHICHING LAKE LAKE OF THE WOODS ROSEAU ST. LOUIS
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: New Castle SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 473 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS DE . DELAWARE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE NEW CASTLE
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer, Washburn by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Douglas; Iron; Price; Sawyer; Washburn SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 476 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ASHLAND BAYFIELD DOUGLAS IRON PRICE SAWYER WASHBURN
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Essex, Richmond, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 16:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Essex; Richmond; Westmoreland The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Richmond County in east central Virginia Northwestern Westmoreland County in east central Virginia Northwestern Essex County in east central Virginia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 452 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Loretto, or near Champlain, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Leedstown and Newland around 500 PM EDT. Montross around 510 PM EDT. Colonial Beach around 525 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Lerty, Currioman Landing, Hustle, Potomac Beach, Oak Grove, Singerly, Peeds, Foneswood, Chance and Stratford Hall. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ESSEX COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bordeaux, Chugwater, Wheatland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-18 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bordeaux, Chugwater, Wheatland RED FLAG WARNING FOR STRONG WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY MONDAY FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE A FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY MONDAY RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WEST WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY AND ISOLATED DRY THUNDERSTORMS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening. a Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. For Monday * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity 9 to 15 percent. * WIND...West winds 15 to 25 mph sustained with possible gusts to 35. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated dry thunderstorms are possible on Monday afternoon and early evening. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Southwest Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-19 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The hot temperatures will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work...the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency...call 9 1 1. Target Area: Southwest Phillips HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...High temperatures today 90 to 100. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph late this afternoon, tonight, and Tuesday morning. * WHERE...Southwest Phillips County. * WHEN...Through this afternoon for the heat. For the strong winds, starting at 3 pm today and continuing through 3 pm Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PHILLIPS COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Winchester, Clarke, Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 14:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: City of Winchester; Clarke; Frederick A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL FREDERICK AND NORTHWESTERN CLARKE COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN VIRGINIA...SOUTHWESTERN JEFFERSON AND SOUTH CENTRAL BERKELEY COUNTIES IN THE PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA AND THE CITY OF WINCHESTER At 216 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Winchester, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Winchester, Millwood Pike, Berryville, Inwood, Middleway, Brucetown, Greenwood, Cedar Grove, Gaylord, Clear Brook, Ridgeway, Bunker Hill, Stephenson, Wadesville, Summit Point, Cedar Hill, Albin and Stringtown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Colbert; Franklin; Lauderdale EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 110 to 114. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert and Franklin AL Counties. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 6 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Eastern Rensselaer by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Rensselaer HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values around 95 expected. * WHERE...Eastern Rensselaer County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gadsden, Inland Wakulla, Leon, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 09:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Gadsden; Inland Wakulla; Leon; Liberty A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Wakulla, south central Gadsden, east central Liberty and southwestern Leon Counties through 1045 AM EDT At 958 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles southwest of Midway, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Tallahassee, Brown House, Andrew, Lowry, Bloxham, Hilliardville, Helen, Fort Braden and Lake Talquin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Androscoggin, Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 01:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-19 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Androscoggin; Cumberland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ANDROSCOGGIN AND NORTH CENTRAL CUMBERLAND COUNTIES At 121 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Raymond, or 7 miles south of Mechanic Falls, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lewiston, Mechanic Falls, Raymond, Lisbon, Durham, Casco, Poland, Minot and New Gloucester. This includes Interstate 95 between mile markers 70 and 80. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Eastern Hillsborough, Interior Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Eastern Hillsborough; Interior Rockingham HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heat index values into the middle to upper 90s. * WHERE...Eastern Hillsborough and Interior Rockingham Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight low temperatures will only fall into the lower to middle 70s tonight, which will lead to cumulative heat impacts to non-air conditioned buildings.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Houston, Madison, Trinity, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 10:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brazos; Burleson; Grimes; Houston; Madison; Trinity; Walker; Washington RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY SOUTH TO SOUTHWEST WINDS * AFFECTED COUNTIES... Houston...Trinity...Madison...Walker Burleson...Brazos...Washington...Grimes. * WIND...South southwest at 10 to 15 mph with gusts near 25 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES...102 to 106 degrees. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Morgan, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Morgan; Perry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Perry and northwestern Morgan Counties through 545 PM EDT At 519 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bremen, or 8 miles west of New Lexington, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include New Lexington, Somerset, Shawnee, Perry State Forest, Crooksville and Junction City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MORGAN COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 15:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-18 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTY At 304 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Starkville, or over Trinidad, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Trinidad and Starkville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 10:53:00 Expires: 2022-07-21 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northwest and north central Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT

