Police kill transient suspected in murder of NASCAR driver Bobby East

07.17.2022 | 5:39 PM | Anaheim – Just After 530 PM Sunday evening, a Acura sports sedan collided into vehicles parked on the 1300 block of South Nutwxood Street, alongside Modjeska Park. Arriving units from Anaheim Fire and Rescue and Anaheim Police found three occupants in the Acura and a innocent bystander injured. All of the injured were transported to local hospitals in unknown condition. A witnessing neighbor told the a news photographer off camera, that the Acura was racing another vehicle southbound on Nutwood Street. This is being investigated by Anaheim Police. The Acura came to rest near the intersection of Nutwood Street and West Woodworth Drive. Nutwood Street will be closed in both directions for an extended period of time due to the investigation.

