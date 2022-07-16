ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette football's Downey, Roseman reunite as all-stars

By Sam King, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 3 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — Rick Roseman was honored to be selected as a coach for the North All-Star team.

West Lafayette's defensive coordinator was more honored to get to spent one more week coaching JT Downey.

"One more week coaching one of the best kids we've ever had on and off the field was amazing," Roseman said after the annual North-South All-Star Classic at Ben Davis Friday night. "Seeing the leadership that we've seen for six years with our program, to have him apply that with a group of guys he's never seen before, he met every expectation we have."

Downey was a star linebacker for the Red Devils and that's the position that earned the recent West Side graduate an all-star nod.

But at Marian University, Downey will play receiver.

Friday's contest was not only one more chance to play under Roseman's defensive guidance, it was one last chance to play on that side of the ball.

"It was amazing. It is so much fun to be out here with coach Roseman," Downey said. "Me and him have been together for four years, plus more since I was wrestling. Just getting the pads on before I go to Marian is going to be a good refresher for me."

Due to all-star rules, Roseman's defensive philosophy had to be scaled back.

But that didn't stop Downey from showcasing what he's capable of throughout the week during practices.

"Every play he would make that he shouldn’t make as inside linebacker," Roseman said of the 6-foot-3, 190-pound Downey. "He plays sideline to sideline. He is an inside the box guy, but he is making plays on every sideline play.

"He is so big and so rangy. He is not going to play defense in college. This is the one last time to pop pads that way and he did a great job."

Friday's contest, a 14-0 victory by the South where the North team was hampered by three fumbles, concluded Downey's high school career.

One that saw him as the football team's do-everything player from catching passes, playing offensive line, kicking and playing defense to the basketball court where he came out for the first time as a senior to help provide size for a youthful roster under a first-year head coach. He was not only one of the area's fastest sprinters during track and field season, he proved to be one of the state's best long jumpers.

"This week is always going to be something I remember," Downey said. "All these guys are super cool. I am grateful for this opportunity. I made a bunch of new friends. I had tons of fun. This was a great week. I can’t complain."

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

