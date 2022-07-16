Alabama football countdown to kickoff: 49 days

Chris Graythen, Getty Images

If you can believe it, we are officially under the 50-day mark until Alabama is back on a live-game football field. After coming up short in the national championship game against Georgia back in early January, the Crimson Tide will once again be searching for its seventh title under Nick Saban.

This year’s season opener will be against the Utah State Aggies on Sept. 3 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

With today being July 16, that means we are only 49 days away from the return of Alabama football. The team here at BamaOn3 is ready to celebrate every day of the countdown standing between now and the start of football season. Let’s focus on a player — both past and present — who represents — or has represented — the No. 49.

*Note: BamaOn3 is also doing a Countdown to Fall Camp, which is only 20 days away.

Who currently wears the No. 49?

There are currently two players wearing the No. 49 for Alabama, both of which are walk-ons. The first is junior linebacker Jordan Smith out of Chelsea (Ala.) Chelsea. The other is freshman Jax Porter, a 6-foot-6, 232-pound tight end out of IMG Academy down in Florida.

Last year, the No. 49 was donned by first-year safety Kaine Williams out of Marrero (La.) John Ehret. But in the spring, the former four-star defensive back switched to the No. 20 before eventually transferring to Nebraska with Scott Frost after spring ball was over.

Who’s a noteworthy former player to wear it?

The No. 49 has been represented by several quality players, especially during the Nick Saban era. Ed Stinson, who started two seasons for the Crimson Tide, wore it from 2009-13. Another former defensive lineman, Isaiah Buggs, also wore it for two seasons (2017-18).

Either player is worth talking about, but let’s go with the first No. 49 during the Saban era.

Rashad Johnson was already at Alabama when the legendary coach arrived in 2007. The former walk-on had originally come to Tuscaloosa as a running back in 2005 after receiving no Division I-A scholarships out of high school, but had switched to safety prior to his sophomore season.

Johnson started four games that year while playing in seven others. His 33 tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss was nothing special, but that experience was invaluable by the time Saban got there. Under his tutelage, Johnson became a breakout star for the Crimson Tide.

Over his final two seasons, he totaled 183 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and 11 interceptions. Two of his five turnovers during his senior season were returned for a touchdown. His most notable game came against LSU in 2008 when he tied the school record for most interceptions in a game with three.

Rashad Johnson was one of the first defensive players for Nick Saban at Alabama. Credit: Doug Benc, Getty Images

That performance helped Alabama secure a 27-21 victory over the Tigers, allowing them to win the SEC West and move on to play Florida in the SEC Championship Game. For his outstanding play during that two-year period, Johnson was awarded with two first-team All-SEC selections.

After college, the Sulligent (Ala.) native went on to become a third-round pick (No. 95 overall) by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2009 NFL Draft. Over the next seven years, Johnson would play in 100 games for the franchise while starting 51 of them. He totaled 289 tackles with 15 interceptions, three of which he returned for a touchdown.

At 30 years old, Johnson wrapped up his career by spending one year with the Tennessee Titans in 2016. He played in 14 games with seven starts, totaling 38 tackles. In Jan. of 2018, he announced his retirement from the NFL. He’s since been working in media as a sideline reporter for Alabama’s gameday radio staff.

2022 Alabama Football Schedule

Sept. 3 vs. Utah State Aggies (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Sept. 10 at Texas Longhorns (Austin, Tex.)

Sept. 17 vs. UL-Monroe Warhawks (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Sept. 24 vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Oct. 1 at Arkansas Razorbacks (Fayetteville, Ark.)

Oct. 8 vs. Texas A&M Aggies (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Oct. 15 at Tennessee Volunteers (Knoxville, Tenn.)

Oct. 22 vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Oct. 29 – OPEN WEEK

Nov. 5 at LSU Tigers (Baton Rouge, La.)

Nov. 12 at Ole Miss Rebels (Oxford, Miss.)

Nov. 19 vs. Austin Peay Governors (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Nov. 26 vs. Auburn Tigers (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Dec. 3 – SEC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME (Atlanta, Ga.)