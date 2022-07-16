ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, CT

Woman Accused of DUI, Looking at Phone Before Crashing on I-91 North in Windsor

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConnecticut State Police have arrested a woman who is accused of being under the influence and looking at her phone before crashing on Interstate 91 north in Windsor early Saturday morning. Troopers said 21-year-old Pearl Muzzarelli, of Windsor Locks, was traveling northbound on...

