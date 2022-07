I spend an awful lot of time amusing myself on the internet – as my 641 currently open browser tabs suggest – but very little of it looking at things that are funny. What is wrong with me? Why are my 641 open tabs either deliberately dour or appropriately unfunny quilting tutorials? Perhaps it’s because for several years I worked as an “internet correspondent” on British radio, meaning I would go on the radio to explain that week’s memes. If anything’s going to puncture the very concept of online humour, it’s that.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 24 MINUTES AGO