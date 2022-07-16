ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

2024 4-star CB Charles Lester III announces top 10 schools

By Drew Schott about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bd8EQ_0giBoeK400

Sarasota (Fla.) Riverview four-star cornerback Charles Lester III revealed his top 10 schools Saturday afternoon on social media.

The 6-foot-2, 171 pound defensive back is considering Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC. The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine currently gives the Crimson Tide a commanding lead to land Lester III’s commitment at 87.5%.

Lester III is the No. 27 overall prospect and No. 9 cornerback in the 2024 On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

He has an On3 NIL Valuation of 115K. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

College football star, 20, dies in horror cliff diving accident in Oklahoma as his school pays tribute to athlete who was 'always there for his teammates'

A college football star died after a horrific cliff diving accident in Oklahoma on Saturday. Brexten Green's body was found in Grand Lake, where he was with friends. His school paid tribute to the 20-year-old athlete, saying he was 'always there for his teammates.'. Authorities received a call around 6.30pm...
CASHION, OK
92.9 The Game

Who's the third best SEC team behind Georgia and Alabama?

The college football season is just about here, and for some, the start on SEC Media Days on Monday, signified the start of the college football season. While we are just over a month away from “Week 0”, the SEC Media Days have allowed the buzz to begin and all the talks of which teams will come out on top by season’s end have commenced. While most would argue without a doubt that Georgia and Alabama are the SEC’s top two programs, Chris Goforth of 92-9 The Game asked listeners which team would be the conference’s third best, to which Chris said he could list five that could stake that claim.
ATLANTA, GA
LonghornsCountry

Oregon to the Big 12? Nike Founder Phil Knight's Role in Conference Realignment

With USC and UCLA announcing a move to the Big Ten, the future of the Pac-12 is uncertain. Oregon is arguably the biggest player left in the Pac-12 following this move. Oregon has been at the forefront of college athletics in large part thanks to Nike founder Phil Knight. Knight wants Oregon in either the SEC or the Big Ten if given those options, according to John Canzano.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Sarasota, FL
Sports
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota, FL
Football
City
Riverview, FL
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Grammy Winner John Legend Reacts To Nephew's SEC Football Commitment

Anthony Brown, a four-star wide receiver from the class of 2023, announced his commitment to Kentucky on Saturday. His decision received far more attention than the typical college recruit. That's because his uncle, 12-time Grammy Award winner John Legend, celebrated the news by posting to his 13.8 million Twitter followers.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Georgia Football Player Has Reportedly Left The Team

Georgia's football program has lost a defensive lineman. According to UGASports.com, redshirt freshman Marlin Dean isn't with the program anymore. Dean only played in one game last season (Charleston Southern) and finished it with two tackles. Dean was part of the 2021 recruiting class and was a three-star recruit and...
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#American Football#Usc
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama's Latest Commitment

Alabama's football program got great recruiting news on Sunday afternoon. The Crimson Tide landed 2023 four-star running back Justice Haynes. Georgia wasn't able to land him, despite the fact his father Verron played for the program. Haynes is currently the third-best player in his home state (Georgia) and the fourth-best...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Georgia football: Outside linebacker Marlin Dean no longer on team

Dawgs247 learned Monday that outside linebacker Marlin Dean has left the team. The Bowman, Georgia native was a rising redshirt freshman for the Bulldogs. The 6-foot-5, 275-pound Dean signed with Georgia as a three-star defensive line prospect in the 2021 class. Dean joined the Bulldogs from IMG Academy, which went 8-0 and finished as the top-ranked high school team in the country after a 2020 season in which Dean had 18 tackles, 2 sacks, a fumble recovery and an interception.
BOWMAN, GA
On3.com

WATCH: The Rock visits Jackson State, Deion Sanders

Jackson State had a special visitor on its campus on Saturday. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson showed up as the Tigers hosted the HBCU Showcase portion of the XFL showcase series. Johnson walked up to Sanders, who promptly took a knee and bowed in The Rock’s honor. Jackson State...
JACKSON, MS
On3.com

Six new 5-stars in updated 2023 On300

On3 is releasing On300 for the 2023 cycle this week. Six prospects are set to add their fifth star in this rankings update. No player ascended higher than Venice (Fla.) five-star EDGE Damon Wilson, up 17 spots and standing No. 4 in the country midway through the summer. Wilson now trails only Five-Star Plus+ quarterbacks Arch Manning and Nico Iamaleava, as well as elite EDGE Keon Keeley, in the overall pecking order. Wilson is the second defensive lineman to crack the top five.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
The Spun

4-Star Tight End, Son Of Former NFL Star Commits To Ohio State

Ohio State added to its elite 2023 recruiting class on Sunday, picking up a commitment from four-star tight end Jelani Thurman. Thurman, the No. 9 tight end and No. 135 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings, chose the Buckeyes over Alabama, Auburn, Jackson State and Michigan State.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Alabama Football: Tide lands Justice Haynes, stunning Georgia

Catching recruiting experts off guard, Alabama Football landed highly rated running back, Justice Haynes. It wasn’t supposed to happen. Haynes is a Georgia Bulldog legacy with his father, Verron having been a Bulldog running back. According to the top recruiting sources, the 2023 class rating for Justice Haynes is...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Notre Dame Rumor

Notre Dame is finally going to join a conference with the Big Ten and SEC adding big-time schools like Oklahoma, Texas, UCLA and USC, right?. According to a report from CBS Sports, Notre Dame is targeting a huge TV deal to stay independent. "Notre Dame targeting $75 million annual media...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
63K+
Followers
58K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy