2024 4-star CB Charles Lester III announces top 10 schools

Sarasota (Fla.) Riverview four-star cornerback Charles Lester III revealed his top 10 schools Saturday afternoon on social media.

The 6-foot-2, 171 pound defensive back is considering Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC. The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine currently gives the Crimson Tide a commanding lead to land Lester III’s commitment at 87.5%.

Lester III is the No. 27 overall prospect and No. 9 cornerback in the 2024 On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

He has an On3 NIL Valuation of 115K. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.