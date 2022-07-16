Central Park 'Italy Run' celebrates Italian heritage

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- There was a celebration of Italian heritage on Saturday morning in Central Park.

The 'Italy Run' was sold out - with more than five thousand runners taking part.

The four-mile run was organized by the consulate general of Italy, Ferrero North America, and the New York Road Runners.

The first Italy run was held in 2018. What organizers had hoped would be an annual tradition had to be put on pause for the first two years of the pandemic.

It was back and better than ever on Saturday, with a chance for runners to sample goods from various Italian brands after the race.

ALSO READ | New York City shares steps people should take in event of nuclear attack

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.