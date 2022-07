SEGUIN, Texas – The lack of rainfall and dry pastures has forced many Texas ranchers to sell their cattle months in advance. “I mean, we’re selling the cattle that we should be selling this fall, already,” said Bryan Luensmann, who helps run the livestock auction at Seguin Cattle Company. “When you go to market your livestock, usually you get a desired weight that you try to get them to. And now, (you are selling) just to save the animals. You sell the cow and the calf because there’s no hay to be made.”

SEGUIN, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO