Colorado Springs, CO

Climbers without proper gear get stuck at Garden of the Gods

By Tamera Twitty
 3 days ago
View of the Garden of the Gods, Kissing Camels and Pikes Peak from Mesa Road.  (Gazette file photo)

Crews from the Colorado Springs Fire Department conducted a high angle rescue on Friday, after three people got stuck while attempting to climb a rock formation at Garden of the Gods Park.

The three climbers were located on the Kissing Camels formation when they called for help, according to officials.

"All three individuals are down, the group did have a permit but did not follow it with proper gear," CSFD said in a tweet.

No injuries were reported.

For more information on the climbing rules at Garden of the Gods visit the website, here.

