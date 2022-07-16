Central Pa Humane Society host ‘Bikers for Barkers’

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa (WTAJ) — The Central Pa Humane Society is hosting their “Bikers for Barkers” event Saturday.

Starting at 11 a.m. community members were invited to join in the fun and even ride a motorcycle! There were over 200 participants this year riding alone and covered just short of 100 miles.

Tickets are $15 each and can be purcahsed at the event.

Throughout the event, which ends at 10 p.m., there will be live music playing including local bands “Ages” and “BACK IN BLACK.” There will also be food and alcohol vendors available.

There’s also a Battle of the Bands event that will award the “Top Dog Band” with $1000 and $500 for the “Ruff and Tough” second place band.

