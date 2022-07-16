18-year-old dead, 2 injured in Saturday shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One 18-year-old male died and two more individuals were injured after a shooting in Peoria at 2:32 p.m. near Central Avenue and Republic Street Saturday. According to Peoria Police...
PEORIA, Ill. — Two women are in the hospital after a shooting in Peoria Tuesday night. According to Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth, PPD responded to three ShotSpotter alerts in the area of Wisconsin and Arcadia with a total of over 40 shots fired just before 10:30 p.m.
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A victim was taken to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself in his hand and leg Tuesday night in Peoria. According to Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth, officers responded at 11:23 p.m. to Frye Avenue. That’s where they found a male victim with self-inflicted gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, and is expected to be okay.
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says 18-year-old Jahiem Welch died instantly. Autopsy on Welch shows he suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body. Peoria Police responded to a 10-round ShotSpotter alert Saturday around 2:32 p.m. in the area of Central and Frye where they found...
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Two women are in the hospital after a shooting in Peoria Tuesday night. According to Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth, officers responded to three ShotSpotter alerts in the area of Wisconsin and Arcadia with a total of over 40 shots fired around 10:27 p.m. Officers found two female adult gunshot victims with non-life-threatening injuries. There were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – One of the five employees of a Roanoke-based company electrocuted while installing a gutter last week has died. The Coroner in Sangamon County — Jim Allmon — says Seth Durand, 22, was pronounced dead Tuesday morning at Springfield’s Memorial Hospital. The incident happened...
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are investigating a shots fired call Monday where, fortunately, no one may have been hurt, but caused a lot of commotion. Police were called around 1:15 p.m. to Westmoreland and Malone in South Peoria for a ShotSpotter alert indicating fourteen rounds were fired. There...
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The dead man discovered in a wooded area of Pekin on Monday has been identified, but his cause of death is yet to be announced. The man, found in a wooded area off Court Street in Pekin, has been identified as a 38-year-old from Northern Illinois. His name is being withheld until his family has been notified.
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - No victims have been found after a 17-round ShotSpotter alert Monday afternoon in Peoria. Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says evidence of a shooting was found in the area of West Malone and South Westmoreland after the alert that came in just before 1 p.m.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — One worker has died as a result of last week’s electrical accident that left five people hospitalized. Sangamon County Coroner Jam Allmon confirmed Tuesday the death of one of the five injured workers from last week’s electric shock in Streator, IL. 22-year-old Seth...
PEKIN, Ill. – The death of a man whose body was found in Pekin Monday morning apparently remains a mystery. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says he is so far only identifying the victim as a 38-year-old man from Northern Illinois, pending notification of family members. An autopsy was...
Peoria Mayor Rita Ali talks future of S-Net program. TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shut downs part of University …. Family shares account of shooting near Proctor Recreation …. Asher’s Bar & Grill prepares for the grand opening. School drives in Peoria. Baseball camp for Peoria kids enjoying rapid growth …
The company who lost an employee to a workplace accident near Streator is reacting to the death. Double L Seamless Gutters out of Roanoke used their Facebook page to say they're grieving the death of co-worker and friend Seth Durand. The company says when they return to work, they will work with a different purpose and work in honor of Seth because they know he would want them to get back to work.
SPRINGFIELD (25 News Now) - A 22-year-old man has died from injuries he suffered in an electric shock incident in Streator last week. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says 22-year-old Seth Durand died Tuesday morning. He was taken to a Springfield hospital for injuries he sustained in the incident in...
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Tuesday morning fire at a vacant home in Peoria has been deemed arson. The Peoria Fire Department was called to a home in the 1500 block of South Stanley Street at 6:06 a.m. Tuesday. There were no injuries reported. Damage is estimated at $5,000.
Authorities say there's no cause for public alarm after a man was found dead in a wooded Pekin area. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says his office was contacted about a dead man in the 3400 block of Court Street just after 10:45 a.m. Monday morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A family that was near the scene of a recent shooting in Peoria are sharing their experience. Thursday, one person was seriously injured after being shot near Kettelle and Shelley Streets. The location of the shooting was near the Proctor Recreation Center. Peoria resident Lawrence Maushard who was at the Proctor […]
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Two people were taken to the hospital late Monday night after a crash in Peoria. According to a release from the Peoria Fire Department, crews arrived on scene to the area of West McClure and University around 9:30 p.m., finding a two-vehicle accident with a passenger of one of vehicles entrapped. The vehicle had extensive front and passenger side damage. Crews removed the passenger side doors of the vehicle and used the ‘jaws of life’ and hydraulic cutters to get them out. They were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Brian Asbell reflects on sheriff tenure, next chapter. Mayor Ali discusses the future of Safety Net initiative. Peoria Mayor Rita Ali talks future of S-Net program. TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shut downs part of University …
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the latest homicide victim from Saturday’s shooting. Harwood said 18-year-old Jahiem Welch was taken to Peoria’s OSF Healthcare St. Francis Medical Center, unresponsive. Welch later died at 3:02 p.m. despite resuscitation efforts. As previously reported, police...
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Coroner says one man is dead and two others are in the hospital after a Saturday shooting. Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed an 18-year-old male was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at a local hospital Saturday afternoon. According to Peoria Police Information...
Comments / 1