18-year-old dead, 2 injured in Saturday shooting

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Two people were taken to the hospital late Monday night after a crash in Peoria. According to a release from the Peoria Fire Department, crews arrived on scene to the area of West McClure and University around 9:30 p.m., finding a two-vehicle accident with a passenger of one of vehicles entrapped. The vehicle had extensive front and passenger side damage. Crews removed the passenger side doors of the vehicle and used the ‘jaws of life’ and hydraulic cutters to get them out. They were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

1 DAY AGO