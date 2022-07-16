ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

2022 British Open tee times, pairings: Complete field, schedule for Round 4 on Sunday at St. Andrews

By Patrick McDonald, Kyle Boone
 3 days ago

It all comes down to the final round as a possible match play situation has developed at the 150th Open Championship. Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland share the lead at 16 under, and the duo is four strokes clear of their nearest pursuers ahead of the last 18 holes on the...

