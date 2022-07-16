2022 British Open tee times, pairings: Complete field, schedule for Round 4 on Sunday at St. Andrews

Hideki Matsuyama and Tony Finau are among the headliners of the PGA Tour field at this week's 2022 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities. Matsuyama is one of six major champions teeing it up, along with Jason Day, Stewart Cink, Jason Dufner, Danny Willett and Lucas Glover. Finau and Matsuyama are scheduled to play this week after competing in the Open Championship at St. Andrews, with Sungjae Im and Sahith Theegala among the other notable golfers doing that double. Chez Reavie won last week's Barracuda Championship opposite the PGA Tour's final major of the season and is also in the 2022 3M Open field. Martin Laird, Cam Davis and Maverick McNealy also are expected to compete after finishing in the top 10 at that event, while Davis Riley and former tennis star Mardy Fish also are among the notable entries.

