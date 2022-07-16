ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

FOX 5 Zip Trip The Wharf: A look back at the fun!

 3 days ago

FOX 5's morning crew paid a visit to...

Deadline

Ken Williams Dies: "Everybody Plays The Fool" Songwriter Was 83

Kenneth "Ken" Williams, who wrote or co-wrote more than 500 songs including the classic 1972 hit "Everybody Plays the Fool" recorded by The Main Ingredient with lead vocals by Cuba Gooding Sr., died June 17 following a long non-Covid illness at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, NY. He was 83. His death was announced by his wife, the Broadway actress and singer Mary Seymour Williams. Although most widely known for "Everybody Plays the Fool," the classic R&B song he co-wrote with Rudy Clark and J.R. Bailey, Williams...
MANHASSET, NY
BET

Singer And Actor Adam Wade Dies At 87

Adam Wade, whose resume includes hit songs on the Billboard 100 and appearances in iconic Black films, died at his home in Montclair, New Jersey on Thursday (July 7), according to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 87 years old. The multi-talented Wade, who made history in 1975 as the first...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
HollywoodLife

Lizzo Performs In Nothing But Blue Shapewear To Celebrate Drop Of New Album In NYC: Watch

Lizzo led a show-stopping performance on the Today Show for the Citi Concert Series on Friday, July 15. The Grammy Award winner, 34, performed in New York City to several tracks off her new album Special, which dropped that same day. Lizzo got the crowd up on their feet as she danced and sang in a blue shapewear from her inclusive brand Yitty. Her look included a sparkly bra and matching pants, which she removed to show off stylish shorts. Lizzo also sported flashy eye makeup and lashes for the performance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington, DC
Entertainment
Washington, DC
Vogue Magazine

Inside Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes's Tulsa Wedding

Actor and producer Sophia Bush met entrepreneur and real estate investor Grant Hughes on a New Year's trip to Nicaragua almost 10 years ago. "We became fast friends but only saw each other a few times a year because both of us were traveling all of the time for work," Sophia says. But at the start of the pandemic, the two began sharing books, articles, and philanthropic initiatives. That segued into long FaceTime sessions and, eventually, dating.
TULSA, OK
E! News

Netflix Star Busisiwe "Busi" Lurayi Dead at 36

Fans are mourning the death of Busisiwe "Busi" Lurayi. The South African actress "passed away suddenly" and was pronounced dead at her home by medical personnel on July 10, according to a statement shared by her family on her talent agency Eye Media Artists' Instagram page. According to People, she was 36 years old.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Megan Thee Stallion at Glastonbury 2022: potential future headliner material

There's a magnetism about the Houston Hot Girl's performances: once you see one, you want to see them over and over again. In recent years, Megan Thee Stallion has become a rapper, whose speedy rise to the top filled with cocky lyrics and boisterous flows made her the trailblazer she's always meant to be.
MUSIC
Food Network

Where to Get Free Ice Cream on National Ice Cream Day

While it is true, for many of us, that every day — or at the very least, every summer day — is ice cream day, there is one day on the calendar that makes it official: In the United States, National Ice Cream Day is celebrated every year on the third Sunday in July (which, by the way, is National Ice Cream Month).
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Wharf#Fox 5
WWD

WWD Report Card: The Front-row Faces of Paris Couture Week

The best of the couture celeb front rows. The Devil Wears…Valentino? The Pierpaolo Piccioli pink has become a very recognizable calling card for chic but this sequined cocktail dress is slightly underwhelming for a fashionista like her. A more dramatic voluminous couture look would've been exciting. But the hot pink platform shoes are to die for.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Rolling Stone

William Hart, Co-Founder and Lead Singer for Soul Stars the Delfonics, Dead at 77

William "Poogie" Hart, the lead singer and songwriter for the celebrated Philadelphia soul outfit the Delfonics, has died. He was 77. Hart's son, Hadi, confirmed his death to Rolling Stone, saying the singer died from complications during surgery on Thursday, July 14. "His music touched millions, continues to touch millions," Hadi said. "His body might not be here, but his music will live forever. He was a great man, he loved his family, he loved God, and he just loved people. Great heart, great spirit. That was my dad."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Essence

Erykah Badu Invited By Megan Thee Stallion To 'Cut Up' On Stage During Switzerland Performance

The 'Tyrone' singer gave Megan and the audience a show to remember. Someone better call Tyrone because Erykah Badu is channeling her inner hot girl!. Last week, rapper Megan Thee Stallion and singer-songwriter Erykah Badu performed at Gurtenfestival in Switzerland. Although they had sets planned one after the other, it didn't keep them from being on stage together. Once Badu's performance was over and Megan's started, they walked up to the stage and surprised the crowd with an impromptu dance break. Megan cheered her on before joining her.
THEATER & DANCE
Entertainment
TV & Videos
Deadline

Beyonce Voiced Disapproval Of Thin Look On 'Austin Powers In Goldmember' Poster Back In 2002

Beyonce doesn't like when you mess with her image. Remember back in 2002 when the world-renown singer starred in Austin Powers In Goldmember as Foxxy Cleopatra? Well in a recent Vulture revisit of the film, it was revealed that Beyonce had to fight to stay true to her and her character's image. The film's makeup artist Kate Biscoe stated that the singer mentioned that she looked too skinny on the movie poster.
MOVIES
TMZ.com

Jay-Z Never Charges for Verses, But Tells Rappers No All the Time

Kevin Hart is coming in hot with guests for Season 2 of "Heart To Hart" ... 'cause he's got Jay-Z opening up about milestone moments in his legendary career, and what it takes to get a guest verse outta him these days. Following up on his Pete Davidson...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Houston Woman Sues Chris Brown For Millions Over Canceling Benefit Concert Performance

Houston, TX – Chris Brown is facing more legal trouble after he allegedly skipped out on a benefit concert to aid individuals affected by two hurricanes in 2021. In a press conference on Wednesday (July 13), LeJuan Bailey, owner and Vice President of DML Real Estate Investors and Construction, detailed how her company covered Brown's fees to perform, travel accommodations and private plane requests totaling $1.1 million. She says Brown acknowledged his receipt of her last wire transfer but refused to refund her the payments.
HOUSTON, TX

