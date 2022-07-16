ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco airport evacuated for bomb threat

By Chloe Folmar
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
The San Francisco International Airport (SFIA) was evacuated on Friday night due to a bomb threat, according to a public information officer for the city’s police department.

“Tonight @SFPD officers received bomb threat at @flySFO. Offs located suspicious package,” wrote Officer Robert Rueca of the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) on Twitter.

Rueca said that the international terminal of the airport was evacuated and that the Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit was conducting an investigation.

“We will provide live updates as the investigation continues,” Rueca wrote.

The officer told travelers to expect flight delays because of the interruption and its effects on airport operations.

The Hill has reached out to the SFPD and the SFIA for comment on the incident.

Airports are experiencing high levels of flight cancellations this summer as many scramble to travel after years of lockdown.

About 1,400 flights were canceled over the Fourth of July weekend, following widespread cancellations of closer to 3,400 over Memorial Day weekend and Juneteenth weekend.

Earlier this month, the Transportation Security Administration reported that the number of guns detected at airport security checkpoints is on track to outpace last year’s record-setting number of 5,972.

More than 3,000 guns were detected at checkpoints during the first six months of this year.

