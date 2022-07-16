ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Parroting Trump, GOP primary losers cast doubt on elections

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yBGM1_0giBjjuk00

It was no shock that state Rep. Ron Hanks and Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters handily lost their recent Republican primaries in Colorado for U.S. Senate and secretary of state.

Hanks was outspent 14 to 1 by his rival. Peters , who was vying to become Colorado’s top elections official, had been indicted on seven felony charges alleging she helped orchestrate a breach of her voting system’s hard drive.

But last week, both candidates formally requested recounts of their primary elections from June 28, suggesting widespread irregularities seen by no one other than their own campaigns and allies.

“I have reasons to believe extensive malfeasance occurred in the June 2022 primary,” Peters wrote in her recount request, “and that the apparent outcome of this election does not reflect the will of Colorado voters not only for myself but also for many other America First statewide and local primary candidates.”

America First is a coalition of conservative candidates and officeholders who, among other things, promote the falsehood that Democrat Joe Biden did not win the 2020 presidential election.

The idea has seeped deeply into this year’s Republican primaries, which have revealed a new political strategy among numerous candidates: running on a platform that denies President Trump’s defeat two years ago. As some of those candidates lose their own races, they are reaching new frontiers in election denial by insisting that those primaries also were rigged.

“There’s a clear reason they’re doing it, and it’s a much broader, coordinated attack on the freedom to vote across the country,” said Joanna Lydgate of States United Action. Her group supports election officials who recognize the validity of the 2020 election.

Noting that she coaches youth basketball, Lydgate added another reason: “Really, what this is is people who are sore losers, people who don’t want to accept

defeat.”

The primary losers have an obvious role model: Trump himself.

After his first election loss during his 2016 run for the White House, in the Iowa caucuses, Trump baselessly claimed fraud and demanded an investigation . When he was elected president later that year, he claimed that fraud was the reason Democrat Hillary Clinton won more votes than he did. Trump set up a commission to try to prove that. That commission was disbanded when it failed to produce any evidence.

After his 2020 defeat, Trump and his supporters lost 63 of 64 legal challenges to the election. Trump continued to blame fraud, without evidence , even after his own attorney general and election reviews in the states failed to turn up any widespread wrongdoing that would have any effect on the outcome.

This year’s post-primary election denial may be a preview for November, when Republicans face Democrats in thousands of races across the country. The GOP is expected to do well — an expectation that could set the stage for more false claims of fraud when some of those candidates lose.

Still, some Republicans aren’t waiting for Democratic voters to weigh in before making unsubstantiated fraud claims.

Some recent candidates who have done that are relatively marginal ones.

In Georgia, Trump’s two recruits to challenge the state’s governor and secretary of state — former Sen. David Perdue and Rep. Jody Hice — admitted defeat

after they lost the May primaries. But Kandiss Taylor, a fringe candidate who won only 3% of the primary vote for governor, refused to concede, claiming that there was widespread cheating.

In South Carolina, Republican Harrison Musselwhite — who goes by Trucker Bob — lost his primary against Gov. Henry McMaster by 66 percentage points. Still, he complained to the state party of problems with the election, as did another losing GOP contender, Lauren Martel, who ran for attorney general. The party rejected their claims.

Others who have cried fraud are more prominent.

Joey Gilbert, who came in second in the Nevada Republican primary for governor, posted a Facebook video days after the June tally showing him 26,000 votes short.

“These elections, the way they’ve been run, it’s like Swiss cheese,” he said. “There’s too many holes.”

Gilbert, who attended Trump’s rally near the White House on Jan. 6, 2021 , before the riot at the U.S. Capitol, demanded a recount. The results appear unlikely to substantially change the final tally .

He did not return messages seeking comment.

In Arizona, former newscaster Kari Lake won Trump’s endorsement in her quest for the party’s nomination for governor, insisting that he won the presidency in 2020. Last week, Lake told supporters that her top opponent in the primary “might be trying to set the stage for another steal” in next month’s primary.

That earned her a rebuke from Gov. Doug Ducey , a Republican who has endorsed Lake’s chief rival, Karin Taylor Robson.

“The 2022 elections haven’t even been held yet, and already we’re seeing speculation doubting the results — especially if certain candidates lose,” Ducey tweeted. “It’s one of the most irresponsible things I can imagine.”

Lake’s campaign did not return messages seeking comment.

In Colorado, county clerk Peters immediately questioned the primary results once the tally showed her losing badly in the secretary of state’s race. Claiming fraud as she trailed Pam

Anderson, a regular debunker of Trump’s election lies, Peters said: “Looking at the results, it’s just so obvious it should be flipped.”

She and Senate candidate Hanks repeated Trump’s election lies, a position that won them strong support last spring at the 3,000-strong GOP state assembly, a convention attended by the party’s strongest activists. Both candidates, in letters to the secretary of state’s office last week demanding a recount, cited that support in explaining why they could not have lost their primaries.

Hanks referred a reporter to an email address for media for the two candidates, though no one responded to questions sent to that address.

The activists who attend the GOP gathering are just a small fraction of the 600,000 who voted in the June primary. According to preliminary results, Peters lost by 88,000 votes and Hanks by 56,000 votes.

Their recount letters gave reasons why the candidates believed those vote tallies were “being artificially controlled.”

The secretary of state’s office said a recount will cost $236,000 for each candidate. As of Friday night, the deadline set by the office to receive the money, neither candidate had paid, according to spokeswoman Annie Orloff.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 5

Barbara Ingram
3d ago

God forbid that it might be that people in Colorado are smarter than she gives them credit because they don't want a felonious person as secretary of state!

Reply
3
Diana Ward
3d ago

The Big Lie....of course a few are trying to ride the coattails of DJT . It will backfire on them considering he be indicted and will go to prison where he belongs.

Reply(2)
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Nevada State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Peters
Person
Jody Hice
Person
Joey Gilbert
Person
Doug Ducey
Person
Donald Trump
Business Insider

New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president

Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president. The New York Times reported that Flores was offered four opportunities to state the obvious. Some Republicans still refuse to accept the 2020 election as legitimate. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say that President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Primaries#Republican Primary#Primary Election#Election State#Election Fraud#Gop#Mesa County#U S Senate#Democrat
MSNBC

Trump criminal charges? Majority of Americans say he should be indicted and not just Democrats

After evidence presented by the Jan. 6 committee during its public hearings showed Donald Trump knew he lost the election and still tried to steal it, nearly 60 percent of Americans believe Trump should be criminally charged, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll. In a major shift, the number of Republicans who think Trump is criminally liable has roughly doubled from April to June. Now, Trump is saying Kevin McCarthy was “foolish” to largely cancel the GOP out of the hearings. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks to discuss the evidence against Trump.June 20, 2022.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
MSNBC

‘Crook’: Anxious Trumpworld preps for ‘worst-case’ as star GOP lawyer says Trump will be indicted

Following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s bombshell testimony before the Jan. 6 committee, Donald Trump’s top lawyer during the insurrection, Pat Cipollone, has been subpoenaed by the House panel. Pat Cipollone had warned Trump aides of possible crimes regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection. Meanwhile, Trump is on defense, denying Hutchinson’s grave claims as some MAGA vets turn on him. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the escalating investigation.July 1, 2022.
POTUS
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
364K+
Followers
65K+
Post
170M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy