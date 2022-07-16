ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
41st Texas Ranch Roundup offering new events

By Torin Halsey, Wichita Falls Times Record News
 3 days ago
The Texas Ranch Roundup kicked off its 41st year Friday morning with the festival and tradeshow featuring more than 150 vendors from all over the country selling cowboy boots and hats, saddles, spurs, jewelry, artwork, leather goods, custom hardwood products, toys and much more.

It was also time for Kids' Roundup which offered pony rides, a petting zoo, rope making and mechanical bull rides.

Friday night and Saturday night feature the ever-popular arena events where the working cowboys get to shine, displaying skills in riding, roping and other events that are similar to their everyday jobs on the ranch.

There are ten historic Texas ranches that compete.

This year's lineup includes the W.T. Waggoner Ranch, Tule Ranch, Bonds Ranch, Pitchfork Land and Cattle Co., Tongue River Ranch, Circle Bar Ranch, R.A. Brown Ranch, Rocker b Ranch, Burns Ranch and the Spade Ranches.

Sunday morning features a Cowboy Church service led by Susie McEntire Eaton and her husband, Mark Eaton.

Proceeds from the event benefit the North Texas Rehabilitation Center, West Texas Boys Ranch and the West Texas Rehabilitation Center. These charities have received more than $3.75 million to date.

