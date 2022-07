As NASCAR makes its lone trip to New England this season, the pressure is on for Cup Series drivers hoping to make the 2022 playoffs. Only seven races remain in the regular season, so winless drivers only have a handful of opportunities to reach victory lane and secure a spot in the 10-race playoff. Sixteen drivers will make the Cup playoffs, which begin Sept. 4, and 13 drivers have already won a race, leaving only a few berths open – for now – for drivers without a win to point their way into the postseason.

NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO