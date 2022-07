Zach Neto didn’t have a scholarship offer from a single school in one of the Power 5 conferences when he graduated from Coral Park in 2019 and, frankly, it was easy to understand why. The shortstop was 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds, hit just two home runs in all of high school, and was never anything more than a third-team all-county selection by the Miami Herald. He starts his swing with a distinctive leg kick, which makes him fun to watch, but gave scouts pause. Every team passed up on him in the 2019 MLB draft.

