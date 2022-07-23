Committee Fire 57 percent contained at 335 acres

UPDATE (July 23, 9:45am)

Firefighters have successfully contained every part of the Committee Fir e , located east of Sedona , accessible by ground forces.

The Committee Fire is 57 percent contained at 335 acres.

Firefighters spent Thursday securing line along the top of Munds Mountain while aerial resources conducted air operations. Helicopters will continue to drop water on the steep chutes along Jacks Canyon — inaccessible by firefighters on the ground — as long as weather safely permits.

The steep chutes along Jacks Canyon will remain unstaffed because firefighting crews cannot safely access the terrain.

Smoke will remain visible from the Sedona area over the course of the next several days as the fire continues to smolder through the inaccessible brush.

Substantial forecasted rain will aid in the full suppression of the Committee Fire. There is a 60 percent chance of rain Saturday night into Sunday.

Current resources assigned to the Committee Fire include one fuels crew, one engine, two Type 1 helicopters, one Type 2 helicopter and one Type 3 helicopter.

Individuals are asked to refrain from flying drones anywhere around the fire’s perimeter due to the large number of aerial resources working on the Committee Fire. If drones are present, all forest aircraft must be grounded, which hinders firefighting efforts.

No structures are threatened by the Committee Fire at this time.

This will be the final news release for the Committee Fire barring any notable events or an increase in fire size or behavior.

###

Committee Fire 14 percent contained, 281 acres

UPDATE (July 21, 2022, 10:20am)

The Committee Fire , located east of Sedona , is now 14 percent contained and 281 acres.

Outflow winds from thunderstorms in the area caused a slight uptick in activity Wednesday night on the northwest and eastern parts of the fire.

On Wednesday, crews established containment line on the northeast corner of the fire.

Crews plan to spend Thursday working on the north, southeast and west perimeters of the fire.

There are certain areas of the Committee Fire’s perimeter that will remain unstaffed. Steep canyon edges and unstable bluffs mean firefighting crews cannot be safely inserted into certain areas of the fire’s perimeter. Aerial resources will continue to aid in firefighting efforts in the areas it is unsafe to send ground crews.

There is a 10 percent chance of rain both Thursday and Thursday night with light winds and gusts up to 15 miles per hour.

Current resources assigned to the Committee Fire include two Hotshot crews, three engines, one fuels crew, two Type 1 helicopters, one type 2 helicopter, one Type 3 helicopter, air attack, and miscellaneous overhead. Additional resources have been ordered.

Individuals are asked to refrain from flying drones anywhere around the fire’s perimeter due to the large number of aerial resources working on the Committee Fire. If drones are present, all forest aircraft must be grounded, which hinders firefighting efforts.

Smoke will continue to be visible from the Sedona area. No structures are threatened due to the Committee Fire at this time.

###

No new growth on Committee Fire, operations continue

UPDATE (July 19, 2022, 8:50am)

There has been no new growth on the Committee Fire , located east of Sedona , within the past day due to a combination of crew work and weather conditions.

The fire is still estimated at 300 acres. Mapping is currently being conducted via a combination of infrared flights, an Unmanned Aircraft System and perimeter walking.

There have been no changes in fire behavior within the past day. Containment is still 0 percent while crews and aerial resources continue to establish and secure line.

Monday operations included ground and aerial work. Air resources dropped retardant Monday evening. Earlier in the day, helicopters shuttled firefighters to the top of the mesa to conduct ground operations throughout the day in addition to performing bucket drops along the steep edges of Jacks Canyon.

Crews plan to spend Tuesday conducting similar operations.

There is a 20 percent chance of precipitation with a slight chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon.

Current resources assigned to the Committee Fire include two Hotshot crews, three engines, one fuels crew, two Type 1 helicopters, one type 2 helicopter, one Type 3 helicopter, an Unmanned Aircraft System, air attack, and miscellaneous overhead. Additional resources have been ordered.

Individuals are asked to refrain from flying drones anywhere around the fire’s perimeter due to the large number of aerial resources working on the Committee Fire. If drones are present, all forest aircraft must be grounded, which hinders firefighting efforts.

Smoke will continue to be visible from the Sedona area. No structures are threatened at this time.

An updated closure order has been issued for various roads and trails in the fire area. Closures may update at any time.

The fire was reported at 12:20 p.m. Friday and was likely caused by lightning.

###

Committee Fire east of Sedona roughly 300 acres

UPDATE (July 18, 2022, 7:45am)

Erratic thunderstorm-caused winds Sunday evening led to an increase in size and fire behavior on the Committee Fire , which is now roughly 300 acres and located east of Sedona .

The fire is moving at a moderate rate of spread through heavy brush. Containment is at 0 percent.

Sunday operations included ground and aerial work. Helicopters shuttled firefighters to the top of the mesa to conduct ground operations throughout the day in addition to performing bucket drops along the steep edges of Jacks Canyon.

Crews plan to spend Monday conducting similar operations.

There is a 20 percent chance of precipitation with a slight chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon.

Current resources assigned to the Committee Fire include two Hotshot crews, one engine, one fuels crew, two Type 1 helicopters, one type 2 helicopter, one Type 3 helicopter, an Unmanned Aircraft System and miscellaneous overhead. Additional resources have been ordered.

Individuals are asked to refrain from flying drones anywhere around the fire’s perimeter due to the large number of aerial resources working on the Committee Fire. If drones are present, all forest aircraft must be grounded, which hinders firefighting efforts.

Smoke will continue to be visible from the Sedona area. No structures are threatened at this time.

A closure order has been issued for various roads and trails in the fire area. Closures may update at any time.

The fire was reported at 12:20 p.m. Friday and was likely caused by lightning.

###

Erratic winds cause growth in Sedona-area Committee Fire

UPDATE (July 17, 2022, 6:00pm)

Erratic shifting winds due to thunderstorms have led to an increase in smoke and size on the Committee Fire , located east of Sedona on Munds Mountain.

The fire was measured at 106 acres at 2 p.m. However, a wind shift that started around 4 p.m. led to additional fire spread to the north and west on the mesa. Due to safety concerns, neither ground nor aerial resources are able to conduct an updated acreage measurement.

The fire is moving at a moderate rate of spread through heavy brush, and containment is at 0 percent.

Sunday operations included ground and aerial work. Helicopters shuttled firefighters to the top of the mesa to conduct ground operations throughout the day in addition to performing bucket drops along the steep edges of Jacks Canyon.

Crews were safely removed from the fire area and aerial resources were grounded prior to the wind event.

Resources assigned to the Committee Fire include two Type 1 helicopters, 1 Type 2 helicopter, 1 Type 3 helicopter, 1 Unmanned Aircraft System module, 1 Hotshot crew, 1 fuels crew, 1 engine. Additional resources are on order.

Smoke will continue to be visible from the Sedona area. No structures are threatened at this time.

A closure order has been issued for various roads and trails in the fire area. Closures may update at any time.

The fire was reported at 12:20 p.m. Friday and was likely caused by lightning.

###

Committee Fire, located east of Sedona, roughly 100 acres

UPDATE (July 17, 2022, 11:30am)

The Committee Fire, located east of Sedona on Munds Mountain, is now at 100 acres.

The fire has a low-to-moderate rate of spread through heavy brush, and is currently moving in a north/ northeast direction. Containment is at 0 percent.

Resources assigned to the Committee Fire include two Type 1 helicopters, one Hotshot crew, one engine and one fuels crew. Additional resources are on order.

Helicopters spent Saturday conducting bucket drops.

Smoke will continue to be visible from the Sedona area, as well as along Interstate 17. No structures are threatened at this time.

Both Munds Mountain Trail and Jacks Canyon Trail are closed for public and firefighter safety.

There is a 20 percent chance of precipitation on Sunday. Forecasted thunderstorms could cause erratic and unpredictable winds, regardless of whether rain is received.

The fire was reported at 12:20 p.m. Friday and was likely caused by lightning.

###

Resources responding to 10-acre Committee Fire located east of Sedona

UPDATE (July 16, 2022) – Resources are still assigned to the Committee Fire, located east of Sedona on Munds Mountain. Smoke will remain visible while crews continue to assess and contain the fire.

Trails and recreation areas nearby — including Munds Mountain and Jacks Canyon Trail — are closed for public and firefighter safety.

###

(July 15, 2022) Firefighters are responding to a 10-acre. Committee Fire located on the backside of Munds Mountain. The fire has a moderate rate of spread and is moving through heavy brush in a north direction across the top of Munds Mountain.

There are no structures threatened at this time.

There is a 50 percent chance of precipitation in the area later this evening.

Travelers on Interstate 17 can expect to see smoke throughout the day.

The fire was reported at 12:20 p.m. and was likely caused by lightning.

This post Committee Fire 57 percent contained at 335 acres originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .