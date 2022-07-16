ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Nationals to entertain trade offers for Juan Soto after he rejects $440M offer

By Originally posted on
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cgt1h_0giBivIR00
Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

In a somewhat shocking development, the Washington Nationals will now listen to trade offers for superstar Juan Soto, per the Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. Soto reportedly rejected a $440M extension offer, prompting the change of heart on the Nationals’ part.

The Nationals have long held the position that they would not be open to trading Soto, their 23-year-old superstar, who is already firmly listed among the best hitters in baseball. The Nationals have some time to make a decision, as Soto is under team control for another two seasons beyond this one. As of right now, however, the team is among the worst in baseball, and their farm system continues to be understocked.

All that said, the Nats have made consistent efforts to come to a contract extension with Soto’s agent Scott Boras, with no success. According to Rosenthal, the latest such offer – the third from the Nationals’ side – was for 15 years and a total of $440M. Perhaps more shocking than the number itself is that the Nats did not include any deferred money in the deal. The Nationals are well known for deferring money in most of their long-term deals. That they were willing to avoid that practice shows some bend on the team's part, but it was not enough to consummate a deal.

If those numbers are correct, the offer would have given Soto an AAV of $29.33M over that 15-year span, which falls a little shy of some of the game’s top contracts. While it's nothing to scoff at, it would not be a record-setting number. The total dollar amount would, however, top MLB’s largest contracts.

The deal would have carried Soto through to his 38th birthday, effectively locking him in as a National for the entirety of his career. It’s certainly a large chunk of money to offer, but Soto might not be so ready to put a cap on his career earnings – even such a lofty one. Soto is making $17.1M this season, with another two arbitration raises yet to come in his final two seasons of his current deal. If he stays healthy, he’ll likely make more than $29.33M AAV by his final season before free agency.

With their latest offer rejected, the Nats will now spend the next couple of weeks listening to trade offers for Soto ahead of the August 2 trade deadline. Given the team control remaining, the Nationals would have to be floored by an offer in order to move him. The likelihood of a deal at this juncture still feels slim. An offseason deal is more likely. Still, interested parties now have a couple of weeks to begin making headway.

It’s difficult to fathom what exactly it would take to pry Soto loose from the Nationals. No matter what the return package, it’s sure to seem light in the eyes of local fans.

Soto is the lone superstar and fan attraction at this point. The club has seen the departure of organizational mainstays like Max Scherzer, Trea Turner and Ryan Zimmerman in the past calendar year alone. Without Soto, the club would be starting from scratch, especially given the state of the farm system. A player of Soto’s stature does not come along frequently, and it’s unlikely they could recoup anywhere close to equal value for the star.

For the Nationals to deal him, they have to really believe they have no chance of signing him to a long-term contract extension. Perhaps this latest rejection makes that point for them. From the outside, there are certainly ways in which the Nats could improve their offer, namely with a larger AAV, which does seem to be something that matters to players. They have, as is often pointed out, crossed this bridge with Boras before, both in signing Stephen Strasburg to a long-term deal and in not coming to terms with players like Bryce Harper and Anthony Rendon.

Complicating matters on both sides is the uncertain future of the Nats’ ownership situation. If the Lerners plan on selling the club, keeping Soto on the roster would seem to be positive, almost necessary. A new ownership group would likely rather have Soto than whatever handful of prospects would come back in a deal. And yet, Soto might be disinclined to commit to a new ownership group.

In many ways, it’s reasonable to expect an end to this saga – one way or the other – by the beginning of next season. Unlike a situation like the one the Cubs had with Kris Bryant, the Nats have no hope of contending at present, which might make them less inclined to suffer the constant trade rumors. When the Cubs held onto Bryant through years of rumors, they were, at least, competitive year-by-year, giving them cause to hold onto Bryant, even if it meant seeing him walk as a free agent. For the Nationals, Soto’s future is the only story in DC until it gets resolved.

For now, it’s going to be a tense couple of weeks for Nats’ fans as they await the trade deadline. Even if Soto stays beyond August 2, the trade rumors are going to continue to swirl.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Four replacements announced for MLB All-Star rosters

Four replacements were announced to the All-Star rosters, taking the spots of four others players who won’t be part of the Midsummer Classic. Dodgers left-hander Tyler Anderson, Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth, and Braves third baseman Austin Riley will be joining the National League’s team, while Blue Jays second baseman Santiago Espinal has been named to the American League’s roster.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Royals to promote SS Maikel Garcia

The Royals are preparing to promote shortstop Maikel Garcia from Double-A Northwest Arkansas to the majors, El Extrabase’s Daniel Alvarez-Montes reports. Garcia was added to the 40-man roster last year, but a corresponding move will need to be made to fit Garcia into the active roster, unless he is joining Kansas City as the extra 27th man for Monday’s doubleheader against the Tigers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
MLB Trade Rumors

Pirates have rejected recent offers for Reynolds, Bednar

The trade market hasn’t gotten rolling in full just yet, with many teams focused on the draft and some borderline clubs waiting to see how the current roster performs for a bit longer before adding or subtracting from the mix. At 14 games under .500 with a -129 run differential and a 10-game deficit even in the Wild Card hunt, the Pirates are not going to be under any delusions about contending in the current season. That doesn’t mean they’ll tear the entire roster down, however, and Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports that Pittsburgh has already rejected “tempting” offers for both center fielder Bryan Reynolds and closer David Bednar.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Yardbarker

Juan Soto next team odds: Yankees given a 40% chance to land Soto

Juan Soto turned down a $440 million contract with the Washington Nationals. Now, he will likely be traded. Here's a look at the Juan Soto Next Team odds. After the 2018 season, the Washington Nationals lost their superstar, Bryce Harper to free agency. They would win the World Series the following year but now just a few years later find themselves in a pinch as Juan Soto, their current star, rejected a $440 million contract extension.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Zimmerman
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Ken Rosenthal
Person
Scott Boras
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Anthony Rendon
Person
Stephen Strasburg
Yardbarker

Chris Sale has brutal quote about his latest injury

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale has been plagued by injury all season, with the latest coming in Sunday’s loss to the New York Yankees. Sale confirmed after the game that he suffered a fractured pinky finger after being struck by a line drive in Sunday’s defeat. The injury occurred in what was only Sale’s second start off the injured list after missing the first three months of the season with a stress fracture in his rib cage.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Report: Yankees preparing to enter Juan Soto sweepstakes: ‘They offer whatever it takes’

It is not every day a generational talent hits the trade market, but one like Juan Soto is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, especially for a team like the New York Yankees. Power hitters are exactly what the Yankees are looking for. The prospect of pairing Aaron Judge with Soto could be too enticing to turn down, even if it requires giving up a monster amount of prospects in the process.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Washington Nationals#Athletic#Aav
FanSided

4 ways the St. Louis Cardinals can win the trade deadline

The St. Louis Cardinals are in the thick of the playoff race and could use some boosts to their roster, here is how they can win the MLB Trade Deadline. The St. Louis Cardinals are in the thick of a division race with the Milwaukee Brewers and hanging onto a Wild Card spot at the moment. Any given night, the Redbirds can look like a team that could compete with the likes of the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, or Atlanta Braves, and other days their roster holes stop them from reaching their potential. If the club is serious about making a run in 2022, which they are more than capable of, there are a few moves the club needs to make.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres Select Esteury Ruiz

6:00pm: The Padres have announced the selection of Ruiz. To create space on the active roster, Rooker was optioned. To make room on the 40-man roster, Robert Suarez was transferred to the 60-day IL. Suarez will now be ineligible to return until 60 days from his initial IL placement, which was June 7. That means he can rejoin the club August 6.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees absolute dream trade target: Juan Soto

As the All-Star break is upon us, reports have surfaced that following the rejection of the latest extension offer by the Nationals for Juan Soto — allegedly worth $440 million dollars — that Washington may be open to dealing its prized star outfielder, and with that, all hell breaks loose.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

The Mariners Make MLB History Heading Into The Break

The first half of the 2022 MLB season has come to a close. Several teams are entering the second half on a good note, having played well enough in the first half to put themselves in position to make a run down the stretch. Some teams have had to fight...
SEATTLE, WA
MLB Trade Rumors

Noah Syndergaard profiles as intriguing deadline acquisition

The Angels have had another disappointing first half, one that sets them up as deadline sellers. After a blistering April, they’ve had losing records in each of the following three months. They have a woeful 11-26 mark going back to the start of June, and at 11 games under .500, there’s little hope of playing themselves back into contention before the August 2 trade deadline.
ANAHEIM, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Yankees unlikely to continue pursuit of Andrew Benintendi

Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi has reportedly been a target of both the Blue Jays and Yankees in the early stages of the summer trade market, but Wednesday’s placement on the restricted list in advance of Kansas City’s trip to Toronto, due to vaccination status, is already having impact on his market. It seemed obvious at the time of that revelation that the Jays would be out of the mix for Benintendi, and Jon Heyman of the New York Post now reports that the Yankees are also unlikely to further pursue the outfielder. Presumably, the same is true of Benintendi’s teammate Michael A. Taylor, who joined him on the restricted list and has also reportedly been considered by the Yankees.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets designate outfielder Ender Inciarte for assignment

The Mets have designated outfielder Ender Inciarte for assignment, tweets Tim Healey of Newsday. The move clears an active roster spot for second baseman Jeff McNeil, who’d be on paternity leave. New York’s 40-man roster tally drops to 39. New York signed Inciarte to a minor league contract...
QUEENS, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
679K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy