Woodland man leads police on chase after running red light, failing to stop for officer

By Dominique Williams
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago
On Friday, July 15, 2022, a 40-year-old Woodland resident led police on a chase after failing to stop when an officer tried to stop him for running a red light. Woodland Police Department

A 40-year-old Woodland man was arrested Friday after he ran a red light and failed to stop for an officer, leading the officer on a chase that ended on foot, according to officials.

Around 11:15 p.m., a police officer saw a Ford Focus run a red light at E. Main Street and County Road 102, according to the Woodland Police Department. The officer tried to stop the car, but the driver drove away, engaging in a pursuit between the officer and the driver.

According to a Facebook post by the police department, the man ran another red light on County Road 102 at East Beamer Street during the chase. One of the sedan’s tires started to fall apart, but that didn’t stop the driver from continuing to flee from the officer.

The man ran over a street sign on East Beamer Street underneath the highway, according to authorities, causing more damage to his car.

The department said the car became too damaged to drive and the man continued to try to run from officers on foot at the 1300 block of East Beamer Street but he was caught and arrested. The police did not release the name of the suspect and did not immediately respond when contacted by phone.

The man was taken to the Yolo County Jail and was booked on felony charges, authorities said.

