HILLSBORO, Texas — Human remains were discovered in Hillsboro on Saturday morning, police said. At 6:00 a.m. Saturday, the Hillsboro Police Department was investigating the missing person case of Stoney Densman with multiple law enforcement agencies in a densely-wooded area of North Covington Street when a K9 discovered human remains nearly an hour later eastward of State Highway 171. Densman was last seen on June 18 in this area, police said.

HILLSBORO, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO