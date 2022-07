A favorite picnic staple is being recalled, right on the heels of Fourth of July celebrations. "Out of an abundance of caution, Hy-Vee, Inc. is voluntarily withdrawing all varieties and all sizes of its Hy-Vee Potato Salad and Mealtime Potato Salad due to a presumptive positive microbial result on the line that the potatoes were processed on," the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced July 1. "While final test results are not expected for approximately 7-10 days, due to the holiday weekend Hy-Vee elected to withdraw all product today from its shelves and service cases pending final test results."

FOOD SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO