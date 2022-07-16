ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOPD: Woman allegedly responsible for July 8 homicide, already in custody for different crime

By Raeven Poole
 3 days ago
Disclaimer: All parties are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – An arrest has been made in an early July homicide in Mid-City, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The suspect is allegedly responsible for the stabbing death of a man in the 2700 block of Banks Street.

On July 8, at about 7:30 p.m., NOPD officers say they responded to a home in the area on a medical call. When they arrived at the location, a man was found suffering from multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

Officers say it was at that moment, that the crime was labeled as a homicide. Investigations revealed that 24-year-old Ariel Shelling was identified as the suspect and on July 15, an arrest warrant was obtained for one count of second-degree murder.

The NOPD said Shelling was found at the Orleans Parish Justice Center under arrest for a separate crime. She was rebooked on the murder charges.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Det. Miles Guirreri at 504-658-5300.

