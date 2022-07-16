ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyons, OR

2 dead after vehicle crashes into power pole near Lyons

By FOX 12 Staff
kptv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINN COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Two people died early Saturday morning when their vehicle crashed head-on into a power pole near Lyons. Around 2:41 a.m., deputies and...

www.kptv.com

Comments / 0

Related
clayconews.com

COMMERCIAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH HIGHWAY 20 IN LINN COUNTY, OREGON

LINN COUNTY, OR (July 18, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, July 15, 2022, at approximately 5:59 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 20 milepost 33 near Sweet Home. A Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) was west...
LINN COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Commercial Vehicle Crash, Hwy. 20, Linn Co., July 19

On Friday, July 15, 2022, at approximately 5:59 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 20 milepost 33 near Sweet Home. A Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) was west on Highway 20 when it left the roadway, crashing down a steep embankment on the north side of the road coming to rest near the Santiam River. The driver, Timothy Wade Shockey (41) of Sweet Home, was rescued and transported by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. His juvenile passenger was seriously injured in the crash and transported by life flight to a Portland hospital. The driver of the CMV displayed signs of impairment. OSP is continuing the investigation. The vehicle was recovered the next day, July 16, 2022. OSP was assisted on the scene by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Sweet Home Fire, and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
SWEET HOME, OR
KXL

1 Dead, 2 Injured In Crash On I-5 In Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A chain reaction of crashes on Interstate 5 southbound approaching 99th Street killed one driver and injured two others on Monday morning. Washington State Patrol says 64-year-old Judith Cherryhomes of Vancouver died after she was hit from behind while stopped in traffic in the right lane around 10:00am.
VANCOUVER, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Linn County, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Lyons, OR
County
Linn County, OR
State
Idaho State
Local
Oregon Accidents
Linn County, OR
Accidents
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kezi.com

Driver arrested, passenger killed in Linn County crash

LYONS, Ore.-- One person is dead following a single car crash near Lyons Saturday night. Oregon State Police troopers and emergency crews responded to Highway 226 near milepost 21 around 6:20 p.m. Officials said the driver of a grey Infiniti was traveling south when it drove off onto the right...
LINN COUNTY, OR
clayconews.com

ARREST AFTER FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 226 IN LINN COUNTY, OREGON

LINN COUNTY, OR, (July 17, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at approximately 6:22 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 226 near milepost 21. A grey Infiniti was traveling southbound when it drove off onto...
LINN COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Impairment suspected in crash on Hwy 20 near Sweet Home, 2 injured

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were injured, one seriously, in a crash on Highway 20 near Sweet Home on Friday, according to Oregon State Police. Just before 6 p.m., emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on the highway at milepost 33. OSP said a commercial motor vehicle was traveling west on the highway when it left the roadway, crashed down a steep embankment before coming to a rest near the Santiam River.
SWEET HOME, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Duncan
KGW

Keizer woman arrested in rollover crash that killed passenger

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — A Keizer woman was charged with manslaughter in a single-vehicle rollover crash that killed her passenger on Highway 226 in Linn County, according to Oregon State Police (OSP). State troopers said the crash happened on Highway 226 near milepost 21, west of Lyons, Ore., on...
LINN COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Portland man arrested with 26 stolen catalytic converters

TOLEDO Wash. (KPTV) – A Portland man is being referred on charges of burglary and theft after he was caught with 26 stolen catalytic converters from a Toledo, Washington business. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded July 13 to reports of someone entering a business and stealing...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Pole#Traffic Accident#Lyons Mill City Drive#Ford Focus
oregontoday.net

Injury Accident, Lane Co., July 18

Friday afternoon, July 15, at approximately 5:48pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Clearlake Rd. near Kirk Rd. northwest of Eugene. Preliminary investigation reveals that a Mazda sedan was driving eastbound on Clearlake Rd. when it struck a pedestrian on the shoulder and overturned. The pedestrian and a passenger of the Mazda were transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Both of their conditions are now considered stable. Speed and impairment do not appear to be a factor at this time. Statements on scene indicate that a westbound vehicle had possibly drifted into the eastbound lane in front of the Mazda before it crashed. Anyone who witnessed the crash that has not already spoken to investigators is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 opt.1.
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

Man dead, another seriously injured in N. Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One man has died and another was seriously injured in a shooting in the Kenton neighborhood late Tuesday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just before 12 a.m., North Precinct officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1600 block of North Terry...
PORTLAND, OR
kpic

Double-fatal crash east of Lyons

LYONS, Ore. -- Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan reports on Saturday, at about 2:41 a.m., deputies and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash in the 4700 block of Lyons-Mill City Drive. The caller reported at least one person was deceased after hitting a power pole and the barriers protecting the pole.
LYONS, OR
KOIN 6 News

Prisoner jumps out of work crew van in Lebanon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A prisoner on a work crew jumped out of the transport van on its way back to Santiam Correctional Institute and remains on the loose at this time. Jay Boyd Marsh, who is imprisoned for the unauthorized use of a vehicle, was working on an ODOT crew when the van pulled up at a stop light at Berry and Main streets in Lebanon at 2:46 p.m., the Oregon Department of Corrections said.
LEBANON, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
kezi.com

2 people killed in crash near Lyons

LYONS, Ore. -- Two people are dead following a single car crash near Lyons Saturday morning. The Linn County Sheriff's Office said around 2:40 a.m., deputies and emergency crews responded to the crash in the 4700 block of Lyons-Mill City Drive. The caller reported one person died after hitting a...
Lebanon-Express

Keizer woman faces manslaughter charge in fatal crash near Lyons

A Keizer woman is lodged in the Linn County Jail on a second-degree manslaughter charge after an alleged fatal drunk-driving crash on Highway 226 Saturday night, July 16, according to authorities. Mikhail Ermolenko, 30, of Salem, was killed in the wreck. He was a passenger in an Infiniti vehicle driven...
LYONS, OR
KOIN 6 News

Tanker truck flips, spills liquid on I-5 in Vancouver

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A tanker truck overturned on a northbound ramp to I-5 in Vancouver, spilling liquid from the tank and onto the highway, the Vancouver Fire Department said. The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Monday. The truck flipped over on its back as the liquid spilled onto...
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Vancouver woman dies in I-5 crash in Hazel Dell

HAZEL DELL, Wash. — A 64-year-old Vancouver woman died Monday when a car she was in was struck from behind, according to Washington State Patrol. Because of an earlier crash, Judith M. Cherryhomes had stopped, along with other cars, in the right lane of southbound Interstate 5 just north of 99th Street shortly before 10 a.m. WSP said another car came up from behind her but didn’t stop, smashing into Cherryhomes, which caused her car to crash into the one ahead of her.
VANCOUVER, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy