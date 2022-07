Music, dance, art, culture, contest, and Jollof. On July 23rd, Atlanta will experience its first annual Atlanta Jollof, Music & Food Festival. Presented by Akon Lights Africa, a company founded by hip-hop star Akon, the iconic Jollof dish will be celebrated in a day-long festival with different styles and flavors. The festival will hold a contest to determine which West African country has the best Jollof – in the end, a winner of the “Jollof Wars” will be chosen.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO