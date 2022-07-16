ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
960 The Ref

‘I haven’t stopped shaking’: Michigan man wins $6 million in lottery scratch-off

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3szZCo_0giBcCf000

A Michigan man set a record after winning $6 million in the state’s newest instant scratch-off game, and he is still scratching his head in wonder after his good fortune.

In a news release on Friday, Michigan Lottery officials said the 30-year-old man from Cheboygan County won the biggest prize ever offered in the state’s instant game. The man, who chose to remain anonymous, won in the $300,000,000 Diamond Riches game, the Detroit Free Press reported. A $50 ticket returned a huge payoff.

“It’s really unreal to be sitting here collecting $6 million,” the man said in a statement. “I haven’t stopped shaking since I scratched the ticket off.”

The man bought the ticket at Vanderbilt Downtown EZ Mart in Vanderbilt, a town with a population of 498, WWTV reported.

“I heard about the new $50 ticket and told my friend I was going to buy one on payday,” the player told lottery officials. “I didn’t think I would actually win the top prize, but I still wanted to try it.

“We stopped at the store on the way to work so that I could buy one and I scratched it when I got in my car. When I saw I had won the $6 million prize, I started shaking and showed my friend. We were both freaking out.”

The winner decided to receive his prize as a lump-sum payment of about $4.1 million before taxes, WJBK-TV reported.

“Just after he won, he popped over here and he was super thrilled,” Emily Rochester, who runs a fruit stand in Vanderbilt, told WWTV. “Kind of came over and was showing everybody.

“You always hope that it’s someone that could truly use it,” Rochester told the television station, adding that the man was one of her regular customers. “Which he is. He’s one of those that comes in every day headed to work.”

The new millionaire said he plans to take a trip to Disneyland and save the rest of his windfall.

“Winning is unreal and a big blessing. I never thought I would be a millionaire,” he told lottery officials in a statement.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 48

Slappy Boots
2d ago

hey that's great way to go ! I wish you the best and remember don't forget your family don't forget the closest people to you that are in your life as your friends real friends and don't forget the organizations that could use your help but check them out first to make sure they're legitimate and please please don't forget the animal organizations they really need help May the god of the universe be with you you already were blessed by them but you put out you get back this whole world's about karma never forget that God bless 🙏🙏🙏👍👍👍🤠

Reply
18
Linda Avant
2d ago

Great...!!!!! I just moved in with my eighty year old cousin...I haven't stopped, thanking God for the air conditioner in my bed room...After, moving out of a rather large house, that my bed room was almost as large as her house...I know, God, will provide...!!!!!

Reply
4
Scott S.
2d ago

We have a $50 ticket here in AZ, a guy won $5M..gave the person who sold to him $1,000. I know this, because..the store that sold him it, I go everyday. I was there..the day it was sold & played it. Than a week later, went up to the casino, the progressive jackpot was up to $700,000..and missed that by 2 hours. Everyone at the table gets $5,000 who played the progressive, guy gave the dealer $2,000. Just me, I would've hooked the people up a bit more, that is how I am

Reply
3
Related
UPI News

Michigan man's 'bad day' leads to $1 million lottery jackpot

June 27 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said he was "having a bad day" so he left work early and ended up turning his day around with a $1 million lottery jackpot. The 40-year-old Clinton County man told Michigan Lottery officials he might not have bought his 20X Cashword scratch-off ticket from the J&H Family Stores in Owosso if his day hadn't gotten off to an unpleasant start.
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Lottery#Diamond Riches#The Detroit Free Press#The Michigan Lottery
Chip Chick

This Guy Won $2 Million Dollars And He Owes It All To His Dog

We've discovered one of the cutest and most surprising lottery stories ever!. Leonard Linton, a 42-year-old man from Pinetta, Florida has recently won the Florida Lottery from using a '100x The Cash' scratch-off game. Leonard does have a special someone to thank for his big winnings - his little dachshund named Ivy!
PINETTA, FL
UPI News

Man's last-minute hunch leads to $100,000 lottery prize

July 12 (UPI) -- A Virginia man said he was leaving a North Carolina store when a hunch told him to turn around and buy the lottery ticket that earned him a $100,000 prize. Barry Bruce, of Danville, Va., told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he was about to leave the Jones Exxon store in Stanley, N.C., when he stopped in his tracks.
DANVILLE, VA
UPI News

Maryland man buys two lottery tickets by mistake, doubles his winnings

June 23 (UPI) -- A Maryland man mistakenly bought two lottery tickets with the same numbers, unintentionally doubling his winnings when the numbers came up. Adopting the moniker "Annapolis Man" to protect his anonymity, the 39-year-old truck driver scored a total of $50,000 after playing his birth-date numbers 72782 in the June 18 Pick 5 Evening Drawing.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
UPI News

Woman wins $30,000 from lottery ticket she received as a gift

July 6 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman who received six scratch-off lottery tickets as a gift from a friend ended up winning a $30,000 prize from one of the games. The 38-year-old Aberdeen, Harford County, woman told Maryland Lottery officials she received a stack of scratch-off tickets as a gift from a good friend and one of the tickets, a $3 Diamond Bingo ticket, initially appeared to be a $100 winner.
ABERDEEN, MD
CBS News

Virginia man wins $250,000 after he says he dreamed of winning lottery numbers: "It was hard to believe"

Winning the lottery is a dream for many, but one man's dream became his reality. Retiree Alonzo Coleman, who won $250,000 in Virginia's Bank a Million lottery, said the winning numbers came to him in a dream. After the dream, he went to a local store and purchased a lottery ticket with the numbers: 13-14-15-16-17-18 and Bonus Ball 19. And in the June 11 drawing, his "unusual sequence" of numbers was a winning set of numbers, lottery officials said in a press release.
VIRGINIA STATE
AOL Corp

Next Mega Millions jackpot to top a half billion dollars

The next Mega Millions jackpot, which will be drawn on Tuesday night, will offer up an estimated $530 million prize, or $304.7 million cash, after nobody won Friday night's jackpot drawing, according to lottery organizers. The odds of winning the more than half billion jackpot? 1 in 302,575,350. The Tuesday...
CALIFORNIA STATE
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
4K+
Followers
70K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy