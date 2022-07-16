ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Stream: How To Watch Tonight’s Red Sox-Yankees Game Live Online

By Josh Sorokach
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1klTqm_0giBc5ZA00

Live from New York, it’s Saturday night (baseball)!

It’s a tale as old as time as the Yankees and Red Sox collide. Righty Nick Pivetta (8-6, 4.08 ERA) takes the mound for Boston, while Jameson Taillon (9-2, 4.01 ERA) gets the nod for New York. The two teams will also play Sunday afternoon (July 17) at 1:35 p.m. ET before baseball takes a break for the All-Star Game. If you’re looking for something to fill that MLB-shaped hole in your streaming schedule, ESPN’s terrific Derek Jeter docuseries The Captain premieres Monday, July 18 at 10:00 p.m. ET.

From start time to live stream info, here’s how to watch the Sox-Yanks game live online.

RED SOX VS YANKEES: START TIME, CHANNEL INFO:

Tonight’s game (July 16) begins at 7:15 p.m. ET on FOX.

WHERE TO WATCH YANKEES VS RED SOX:

If you have a valid cable login, you can watch tonight’s game live on FOX, Foxsports.com, or the Fox Sports app.

RED SOX VS YANKEES LIVE STREAM INFO:

Batter up! You can also watch the game with an active subscription to an over-the-top streaming service that offers FOX, including fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Both fuboTV and YouTube TV offer free trials for new subscribers.

YANKEES VS RED SOX HULU STREAMING INFO:

Tonight’s game is available to stream on Hulu + Live TV ($69.99/month), which offers a FOX live stream.

#Yankees#Live Tv#Tv Streaming#Sling Tv#Baseball#Sports#Red Sox Live Stream#Red Sox Yankees Game Live#Espn#Red Sox Vs#Fox#Yankees Vs Red Sox#Foxsports Com#Hulu Live Tv#Youtube Tv#Home Run Derby
Decider.com

Decider.com

