Another earthquake reported in Elgin

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a fox found near Highway 1 South and Leslie Branham Road in Elgin, SC has tested positive for rabies. No people are known to have been exposed at this time. One dog was exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act. The fox was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing and was confirmed to have rabies on Monday.

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO