Elgin, SC

Another earthquake reported in Elgin

By Sydney Broadus
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago
ELGIN, S.C. (WSPA) – The United States Geological Survey has reported another earthquake in Elgin.

According to the USGS, the earthquake at 11:15 a.m. Friday and had a magnitude of 1.6.

