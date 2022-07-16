ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Festival of India celebrates diverse cultures with food, music and fun

By D.K. Wright
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w1rsL_0giBZn9i00

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

Uniting people of diverse cultures to share joy is the mission of this year’s Hare Krishna Festival of India at Heritage Port.

Whether you like delicious pastries, colorful exotic clothing or spicy hand-crafted soaps, the Festival of India has it covered.

Also known as the Festival of Chariots, the event has its roots in ancient India, and is celebrated in major cities worldwide.

In Wheeling, it’s Saturday, July 16, near Wesbanco Arena on Water Street.

“We have different kinds of entertainment, drama, music,” said Jaya Krsna Das, president of New Vrindaban. “We have a lot of wonderful food stands, many with recipes we are applying from India which is special, and related to our culture.”

They have a booth with musical instruments, another with organically grown plants and another with a palm reader.

Yoga teachers lead people in stretching the body and awakening the soul.

The day-long event began at 2 p.m. and wraps up at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

Free swim night with movie in Wheeling

The City of Wheeling will host a Free Movie Night at 9:30 p.m., Friday, July 22 at the Grandview Pool, Wheeling Heights, for the screening of Walt Disney’s Encanto. Rated PG, Encanto tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

16th WVU Children’s Hospital Gala is raising funds to support transport team once again

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-You could enjoy a special evening filled with tasty food and live music, while also supporting WVU Children’s Hospital. It’s the 16th WVU Children’s Hospital Gala.  You’ll hear miraculous stories about how the hospital has saved the lives of many babies and children from the valley. The event will also have live and silent […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Little Italy portion of festival is coming back

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) It’s one of the tastiest traditions in the Ohio Valley. The Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival starts July 29. One special part of the festival that had gone away for a while will be back. Festival Board Member Bob Triveri says everybody asks him if Little Italy is coming […]
WHEELING, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wheeling, WV
Society
City
Wheeling, WV
weelunk.com

Wheeling Grecian Festival Returns Next Week

It is festival season in Wheeling and one of the city’s favorites is back and better than ever. The Grecian Festival will begin on July 27 with plenty of activities for visitors to enjoy. Food, Food and More Food!. Greek meals have always been one of the main attractions...
WHEELING, WV
WBOY

Official name chosen for 12 News groundhog

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Over the past several weeks, 12 News has asked its viewers, via Facebook, to help name the groundhog, or woodchuck, that lives in our parking lot. Thousands of people weighed in with hundreds of name nominations and thousands of reactions and comments over three posts.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Harrison News-Herald

Couple renovates school building into a bar and restaurant￼

FREEPORT – When Christina and Roger Gilpin started making weekend trips to Freeport, they never imagined that they would one day own an old high school turned bar and catering service. With their daughter, Christie Bobbitt by their side, they run The Old Schoolhouse Bar and Catering. Working with...
FREEPORT, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musical Instruments#Pastries#Soaps#New Vrindaban#Nexstar Media Inc
WTRF- 7News

National Ice Cream Day

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) July 17th is National Ice Cream Day.  The creamy delicious treat is a hot comradery during the summertime, drawling families in on sunny days to local ice cream parlors.   The Ohio Valley has quit the lineup of ice cream shops across the region.   Kirke’s Homemade Ice Cream has been around […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

National Ice Cream Day makes today delicious

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) July 17th is National Ice Cream Day.  The creamy delicious treat is a hot commodity during the summertime, drawing families in on sunny days to local ice cream parlors.   The Ohio Valley has quite the lineup of ice cream shops. Kirke’s Homemade Ice Cream has been around since 1992 and some […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Valley singer/songwriter glad to perform at Blame My Roots

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Joey Adams, 21, of Wheeling, describes his music as “country through and through.” He performs every weekend at venues in Pittsburgh, Columbus, Morgantown and Athens. He says he was happy to get the call from Blame My Roots organizers, asking him to perform Saturday on the Buskers Stage. The West Liberty […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Augusta Levy Learning Center receives generous donation

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) A small donation from a lot of people can add up to a large gift. On Tuesday, Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack handed the Augusta Levy Learning Center a donation of $11,361. It was raised in the hotel’s April and May game changer campaign. “We’re just so thankful to have such a […]
WHEELING, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Yoga
NewsBreak
Recipes
WTRF- 7News

Fadeaway Fitness in St. Clairsville set to be featured on Fox and Friends

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)–A Wheeling native returned to the Ohio Valley to continue working his dream job and now his fitness company has gone viral.    Jeremy Hays is the Founder and CEO of Fadeaway Fitness. He started the brand back in 2017 in Pittsburgh.   It’s a basketball skill development company and it jump-started with the click of a button.    Hays says […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Classic country music revival at Woodsfield’s Monroe Theatre

WOODSFIELD, Ohio (WTRF) — If you were looking for a smaller-scale country music show than this weekend’s Blame My Roots, the Monroe Theatre in Woodsfield offered a more laid-back time. Local talent like Cole Winland and Katrina Ashby held the mic, along with singers like Sue Williams who has rubbed elbows with Nashville artists. The […]
WOODSFIELD, OH
Daily Athenaeum

Things to do in Morgantown this week

Morgantown Running will be hosting a group running event at 5:30 p.m. Monday evening, July 18. Those wishing to participate can meet outside the store located on Beechurst Avenue. If you attend 10 group runs at either of their store locations, Morgantown or Bridgeport, you will receive 10% off a pair of shoes. After 25 runs attended, participants will receive a gift certificate. There will be a sign in sheet at the register before each run. Be sure to sign in before you start to receive credit. This event is free and all running levels and ages are welcome.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Pet Of The Week: Fifi

Fifi, our adorable Pet of the Week from the Harrison County Dog Pound. Fifi is a 2-year-old Pitbull mix whose owner is moving so she’s been surrendered to the Harrison County Dog Pound in Cadiz, OH. She’s very friendly, house broken, crate trained, and very good with other dogs. If you’re interested in adopting Fifi please contact the Harrison […]
CADIZ, OH
WTRF- 7News

New festival aimed at WV Folklore coming to Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Something is lurking in the West Virginia Wilderness it’s call Folklore Fest! Hancock County Parks and Recreation is thrilled to bring this brand new event to the area this fall! It’s going to be at the Gas Valley Sports Complex and Playground in New Cumberland! This is going to be an […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

48K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy