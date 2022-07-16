ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spurs vs. Grizzlies NBA Summer League: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time, More

By Grant Afseth
 3 days ago

After falling 87-86 to the Atlanta Hawks in their previous outing, the San Antonio Spurs enter Saturday's matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies with an 0-4 record in NBA Summer League action.

The Spurs have been without No. 9 overall pick Jeremy Sochan for all of Summer League action and that will continue. Josh Primo will also remain sidelined. Both players recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The Spurs' other two first-round selections, Blake Wesley and Malaki Branham, will continue to be focuses of their offense. Each players has shown some flashes of potential as they are set to enter their rookie campaign.

Finishing games has been a struggle for the Summer Spurs as they've lost three consecutive double-figure leads. Tyson Etienne led the Atlanta Hawks with 18 of his 21 points on Thursday coming in the second half while making an outcome defining play on offense and defense on the final possessions.

“Young guys who haven’t played together, trying to execute in a high-pressure situation,” Summer Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said of the botched final possession. “Those are the experiences you get here. No one is super clean when they get with a new team at that age and try to do something in that situation.”

WHEN: Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Thomas & Mack Center (Las Vegas)

TV: ESPN

LIVE STREAM: fuboTV (watch for free)

ODDS: Memphis Grizzlies are 3.5-point favorites over the San Antonio Spurs.

LAST WORD

“It’s a learning process, but we need to win a game,” Branham said. “We all come from winning programs, so it’s kind of tough losing four in a row. But like coach said, we’ve got another game.”

