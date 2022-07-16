Skittles contain known toxin, unfit for human consumption, lawsuit claims

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The deaths of dozens of seals off the coast of Maine has been deemed an “unusual mortality event,” sparking a federal investigation into strandings that appear linked to avian influenza. The seal strandings began in June and 159 have been reported through Tuesday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said. Most of the seals were found dead. NOAA gave the strandings, which have affected harbor and gray seals, the “unusual” designation on Friday. That authorizes a federal investigation to try to determine the cause and minimize deaths. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has already confirmed that samples from four stranded seals tested positive for avian flu, which has been found in more than 40 states since it was detected in winter 2021.

MAINE STATE ・ 27 MINUTES AGO