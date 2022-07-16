Elsa Hosk Has a Lazy Day in a Lemon Yellow Romper and Matching Summertime Accessories

Elsa Hook relaxed at home in a recent Instagram post, snapping photos of her bold yellow outfit.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel lounged on a towel with a book by her side yesterday, basking in the summer sun while working on her tan. These days, when the model isn’t working runways or taking care of her 1-year-old, Hosk can be found making content for her Instagram followers wearing a plethora of interesting outfits. The outfit in this post was no exception, the model seemingly beckoning the sunshine in her new digs.

Hosk sat poolside in a lemon yellow romper made of a sort of fuzzy, towel-like material. The romper was fitted with short shorts and a geometric neckline. The romper had no sleeves and came with a matching hat with silver detailing made of a canvas material in the same sunshiny shade of yellow. The bucket hat hung over Hosk’s head, secured in place with a yellow chin strap which she left undone. The brim of the hat was frayed, giving the accessory a worn look. The model also carried a mini yellow purse with a silver clasp, setting it down by her side in some of the photos.

The former Angel usually wears a variety of footwear ranging from strappy sandal heels with some sort of visual interest or adornments, or the coolest of sneakers. This time around however, Hosk went barefoot and what better occasion to do so? If Hosk were looking for a little something to lounge around in slides in the same lemon yellow wouldn’t be too hard to find. Quilted or fuzzy slides like the texture on the romper could be a whimsical addition to the lazy day outfit, the shoes acting as protection from the elements while enhancing the outfit further.