Police need help finding man accused of sexually assaulting child in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department need the public's help finding a fugitive wanted for sexually assaulting a child.

Houston police officers received a report of an aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 and sexual assault of a child 14-17 that occurred in the 8900 block of S. Gessner Road, according to authorities.

Police said that during the investigation, the victim made an outcry, and detectives identified Israel Pena Padilla as the suspect who sexually assaulted the victim.

Padilla is described as a 51-year-old Hispanic male, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and 170 lbs. He has brown eyes, black hair, and a scar under his lower left lip.

The suspect is known to drive a black 2007 Lincoln town car with the license plate number PGN8529.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to 5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.