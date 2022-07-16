ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado Hills, CA

Fire crews warn of uptick in barbecue fires in El Dorado Hills as grilling season heats up

By KCRA Staff
KCRA.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — Northern California firefighters are warning people of an increase in barbecue fires, and are urging grill owners to be aware of safety precautions. El Dorado Hills Fire Department said its crews have responded to three fires that had started from a...

www.kcra.com

