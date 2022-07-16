Suspect Who Shot and Killed Maryland McDonald’s Worker Arrested

BALTIMORE -- A 12-year-old squeegee worker allegedly used a BB gun to shoot two people near police headquarters on Monday, according to authorities.Officers learned of the alleged assault around 12:10 p.m., police said.That's when they received a report that two people had been assaulted.The assault victims told officers that they had been taunted by a squeegee worker while walking near the 600 block of East Fayette Street, police said.They said the squeegee worker pointed a gun at them and shot them, according to authorities.Officers later determined the weapon used to shoot them was a BB gun, police said.Medical personnel treated the assault victims for abrasions to their arms and torso area on scene, according to authorities Police arrested the 12-year-old squeegee worker who allegedly shot the two people and took that person to the city's juvenile booking facility, according to authorities.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO