Gambrills, MD

Suspect Who Shot and Killed Maryland McDonald’s Worker Arrested

By Jeff Jones
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
GAMBRILLS, MD – The gunman who shot and killed a Gambrills, Maryland McDonald’s employee in May has been arrested. Police said 21-year-old Ja’quan Green, of Middle River is responsible for the murder of Birtrain Gray. According...

