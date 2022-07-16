ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Rapper Kodak Black Arrested on Drug Charges in Florida

By Associated Press
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZZBPW_0giBXBse00

Rapper Kodak Black was arrested in South Florida on charges of trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance.

The rapper, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was booked Friday into jail in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he awaits a bond hearing.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

The Florida Highway Patrol said in a release that troopers pulled Black over because he was driving a purple SUV with window tints that appeared darker than the legal limit.

They detected a marijuana smell and then searched the SUV and found a small clear bag with 31 white tablets and almost $75,000 in cash. The tablets were later identified as oxycodone.

The agency says record checks also revealed that Black’s vehicle tag and driver’s license were both expired.

Black’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, said on Twitter that “there are always additional facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case.”

“We will get him a bond today and move forward with resolving the matter quickly,” he said.

Black was also arrested earlier this year in South Florida on trespassing charges. Prosecutors later declined to proceed with the case.

In January 2020, then-President Donald Trump commuted a three-year federal prison sentence the rapper had for falsifying documents used to buy weapons. Black had served about half his sentence.

The rapper is one of the artists on the lineup for the Rolling Loud Festival 2022, which starts next Friday. He is scheduled to perform on July 24.

Black has sold more than 30 million singles and has had several massive hits including his most recent “Super Gremlin,” which peaked at number three on the Billboard Hot 100 this year and a remix was released earlier this year by DJ David Guetta.

Other smash hits by Black include “Zeze,” “No Flockin’” and “Roll in Peace.”

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Khloe Kardashian Expecting Second Child With Ex Tristan Thompson Via Surrogate

Khloe Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson are expecting a child together via surrogate, her team confirms to The Hollywood Reporter. This will be the second child for Kardashian and Thompson, who plays for the NBA’s Chicago Bulls. The pair welcomed daughter True in April 2018.More from The Hollywood Reporter"We're Really Willing to Dive In": 'THR Presents' Q&A With 'The Kardashians' Stars Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall JennerCritic's Notebook: Kim Kardashian Should Have Left History -- and Marilyn Monroe's Dress -- AloneKardashians Talk Edit Room Notes, That Cucumber-Cutting Moment in Hulu Series “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Announce Marriage

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are married. The Grammy-nominated singer and actress wed her fiance and Oscar-winner Ben Affleck according to the singer’s newsletter On the JLo.More from The Hollywood ReporterKevin Smith Unveils 'Clerks 3' Trailer, Release Date SetRobert Katz, Producer on 'Selena,' 'Introducing Dorothy Dandridge' and 'Gettysburg,' Dies at 79How Jennifer Lopez Documentary 'Halftime' Evolved to Tell Larger Story About Super Bowl Show, 'Hustlers' Oscar Snub Lopez confirmed that the duo flew to Vegas on Saturday, where they “stood in line for a license with four other couples” who had also traveled to “the wedding capital of the world.” The singer goes...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Drake’s Team Denies Rapper Was Arrested in Sweden

Rapper Drake has not been arrested in Sweden, his team tells The Hollywood Reporter, dispelling fevered speculation that hit social media Thursday night. Internet speculation suggested Drake had been arrested by local police at a Stockholm nightclub. His team categorically tells THR that the Grammy winner was in his hotel in the Swedish capital and had not been arrested.More from The Hollywood ReporterBBC Poaches Netflix U.K. Scripted Exec Lindsay Salt for Top Drama JobU.K.'s Channel 4 Is in "Most Robust" Financial Health Ever, CEO Says Amid Government's Privatization PushJulianne Moore Named President of Venice Film Festival Jury As documented in a series...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Florida Rapper SpotemGottem Arrested After Trying to Ditch Cops on Jet Ski

Click here to read the full article. Florida rapper SpotemGottem was arrested this past Sunday, June 26, for allegedly trying to flee from a cop on a jet ski in Miami. The 20-year-old MC from Jacksonville, Florida — real name Nehemiah Harden — was charged with reckless operation of a boat and fleeing police, according to an arrest report obtained by Rolling Stone. At the time of his arrest, he was out on bond for a case involving charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Representatives for Harden did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s requests for...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Entertainment
City
Hollywood, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Carlos Santana
Person
Kanye
Person
David Guetta
Person
Kodak Black
Person
Donald Trump
HipHopDX.com

Photos Of Nipsey Hussle's Alleged Killer Post-Beatdown Surface Online

Los Angeles, CA – Nipsey Hussle’s murder trial is underway in Los Angeles, over three years since the celebrated rapper was gunned down in front of his Marathon Clothing store. On Tuesday (June 28), Nipsey’s alleged killer Eric Holder was expected back in court, but the hearing was reportedly delayed after he was assaulted by fellow inmates.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Where Is Suge Knight Now?

In the ’90s, Death Row Records was a huge deal and the epitome of Black entrepreneurship. Almost every rapper wanted to work with the label after it had essentially packaged the likes of Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre into superstars. At the helm of the highly profitable company was Suge Knight, who was almost like …
NFL
Vibe

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Found Not Guilty In Federal Gun Case

Rap star YoungBoy Never Broke Again has come up on the winning end of his felony gun case in Los Angeles, as the rapper was found not guilty of all charges. According to a tweet by Rolling Stone reporter Nancy Dillon, the rapper was in great spirits following the verdict, which was delivered on Friday (July 15). When asked his feelings and thoughts on the trial’s outcome, he simply responded, “I feel great.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Rapper 320Popout Murdered in Florida

Up-and-coming Florida-based rapper 320Popout has died after he was fatally shot outside of an apartment complex in Jacksonville earlier in June. After the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed the shooting took place, the rapper's cousin, Roderick Holmes, confirmed to First Coast News that 320Popout, real name Joshua Holmes, was the victim. The rapper was 21.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
47K+
Followers
13K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy