Garcelle Beauvais Reminds Us Of Her Timeless Beauty In A Stunning Throwback Photo

By Sharde Gillam
Majic 107.5/97.5
 3 days ago

Source: Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020 / Getty


Garcelle Beauvais has always been stunning and she recently took us down memory lane when she shared a gorgeous throwback photo of herself on her Instagram page, reminding us of her timeless beauty.

Taking to the platform, the model, actress, TV host, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a beautiful throwback photo of herself in a sepia filter. In the photo, the gorgeous model rocked black top and short set with an oversized button up collared shirt which she left open. She was all smiles and she showed off her stunning frame, posing for the effortless photograph that could not be considered a classic.

“Sepia toned memories #flashbackfriday ” she captioned the look for her 1.1 million IG followers. Check it out below.

“Beautiful memories my dear @garcelle, ” one of the beauty’s followers commented underneath the photo while another wrote, “Really been that GWORL!!”

Once a beauty, always a beauty!

Garcelle Beauvais Teams Up With HomeGoods To Celebrate Teachers With A Decked Out Teacher’s Lounge

Garcelle Beauvais Schools Her ‘RHOBH’ Costar Who Claims She Doesn’t See Color

Vibe

With No Living Will, Chadwick Boseman’s $2.3 Million Estate To Be Split Amongst Wife And Parents

Click here to read the full article. Chadwick Boseman’s $2.3 million estate will be divided amongst his immediate family. At the time of his death, the beloved actor, unfortunately, did not have a will in place and his wife Taylor Simone Ledward was appointed as a representative with limited authority over the estate. Now, his widow is requesting that the estate be split as 50 percent to her late husband’s parents, Leroy and Carolyn, and the other half to herself. According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Mrs. Boseman requested reimbursements of $7,495 for a mausoleum crypt at the...
ANDERSON, SC
Outsider.com

John Wayne’s Granddaughter Grew Up to Become a Famous Country Singer

Known for being the guitarist of Runaway June, Jennifer Wayne, comes from a famous family thanks to the one man referred to as “The Duke”. Whenever discussing the movie industry and icons immortalized on screen, it is hard not to mention John Wayne. Being the definition of what a man was back in the day, Wayne acted in Hollywood for 50 years, credited with having over 160 feature films. But when it came to his granddaughter, Jennifer, the Duke was nothing more than a loving family man who controlled the AMC channel.
CELEBRITIES
defpen

Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video

Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
MUSIC
