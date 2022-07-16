ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instagram

Oxford University students run for their lives as terrifying wildfire surrounds their Algarve villa

By Catrin Picton For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Seven terrified university friends had no choice but to run for their lives after a wildfire surrounded their Algarve villa.

Ash fell into the pool while the group rushed to safety, frantically cramming themselves into a car to escape the furious flames closing in on them.

The group of friends had jetted off for a week in the Portuguese sunshine to celebrate their time at the University of Oxford coming to an end.

But things took a dramatic turn in the early hours of July 14.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FNHyb_0giBX0Fu00
The group had jetted off for a week in Portugal to celebrate the end of their time at the University of Oxford

Wildfires had been raging about 1-2km from their Airbnb villa, near Quinto Verde, for most of the day.

One of the group, Millie Farley, 22 from Wombourne, told BirminghamLive they were worried about sleeping through the night so had set an alarm for 3am to keep a lookout.

This alarm may have potentially saved their lives.

When the alarm went off, they checked outside and could see a 'very small, seemingly insignificant bonfire-like fire' about 100m away.

Ms Farley said: 'We decided to stay up and keep an eye on it to make sure that it was nothing to be concerned about.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26uHLx_0giBX0Fu00
At 3am they checked outside and could see a 'very small, seemingly insignificant bonfire-like fire' about 100m away from their villa near Quinto Verde
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P49tU_0giBX0Fu00
When they returned the villa to collect their belongings the ground was still smouldering

'After about 20 minutes of anxious waiting, we stood up to head back outside. The image that greeted me when I pulled back the curtains to open our patio door is something that will haunt me for a long time - flames were literally less than 2m from my window, ash was falling into the pool and the sky was lit up in a fiery orange glow.'

She continued: 'It was genuinely terrifying.

'We screamed to wake everyone up and grabbed our passports as we ran out of the front door to the car.

'Without hesitating we drove at rapid speeds down the lane, seven of us crammed into a little Fiat Panda.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tLFQT_0giBX0Fu00
The former modern languages student felt genuinely terrified by the sudden fires and left the villa immediately 

As they sped off to safety, Ms Farley said they were so worried that the fire would block the path, their one and only exit to the main road.

'Luckily we sped out just in time,' she said. 'The fire spread rapidly behind us, burning down trees and bushes in its path.'

About two hours later, the friends were told it was safe to return to the villa and collect their things.

One of the group decided to fly home shortly after the morning's dramatic events, but the six remaining friends arranged to stay in Faro before flying home on Friday.

Ms Farley, a former modern languages student, said: 'There was no water or electricity as the wires were burnt through, but we could pack our cases and leave. The surroundings of the villa were completely blackened and the ground was still smouldering - we could barely breathe through the smoke.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uJ6Pt_0giBX0Fu00
Ms Farley could see flames less than 2m from the window, ash falling into the pool and the sky lit up with a fiery orange glow

'To be honest, we could have probably stayed in the same villa because it wasn't physically damaged from the fire and the groundskeeper was going to fix the wires. For us it was more the traumatic experience that prevented us from returning, the area is dry and barren - it's a disaster waiting to happen.'

Many celebrities have also been caught up in the dangerous wildfires.

Former Dragons' Den star Duncan Bannatyne tweeted to say he had been forced to flee his mansion during a 'terrible day in the Algarve'.

Rebekah Vardy, who is holidaying with her children in Portugal, shared a video of a helicopter carrying water on her Instagram story with the caption 'these guys are incredible'.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wildfire breaks out in Birmingham country park following UK heatwave

A wildfire has broken out in a country park in Birmingham.The footage, recorded from a nearby golf course, shows plumes of smoke rising from the treeline in Lickey Hills. Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue advised those nearby to stay away, as 12 fire engines had been dispatched to fight what they described as ‘a large fire’.This comes as the UK enters the first day of a heatwave expected to break all national records for high temperatures. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More France firemen battle raging wildfires amid soaring heatwaveCar engulfed in flames driving through Portugal wildfire in apocalyptic sceneWildfire engulfs forest in Portugal amid drought and heatwave
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebekah Vardy
Person
Duncan Bannatyne
Daily Mail

Family of teenager, 18, who died after falling 50 feet from a cliff reveal their devastation and pay tribute to the 'much-loved daughter, sister, and friend to many'

The family of a teenager who died after falling 50ft from a cliff in Caithness, Scotland, say they are 'absolutely devastated' over her death. Alesha Wright, 18, tragically died after the horror incident in Thurso on Monday evening (July 11). Alesha's family, which includes three younger siblings, told of their...
ACCIDENTS
natureworldnews.com

Great White Shark Shreds Swimmer Into Pieces in Plettenberg Bay, South Africa

A shark attack occurred in the waters off Sanctuary Beach in Plettenberg Bay along the South African coast. The grueling incident involved an apparent great white shark that mauled to death a male swimmer. This is according to the reported testimonies of horrified witnesses in the area. A footage just...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Algarve#Wildfire#Oxford University#Portuguese#The University Of Oxford
International Business Times

16, Including Schoolchildren, Dead As Bus Plunges Into Deep Gorge

Sixteen people, including schoolchildren, have died after a bus rolled off a cliff and fell into a deep gorge in India. At least 40 passengers were aboard the bus during the incident, which took place in the north Indian state of Himachal Pradesh Monday, FirstPost reported. The death toll may...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Woman climbs over row of passengers to return to seat during flight

A shocked plane passenger has shared footage of a woman appearing to climb over a row of other people to get back to her seat.Twitter user Brandon (@in_jedi) suggested the act was “the most criminal” thing he’s ever seen on a plane and suggested it was happening throughout the seven-hour flight.Wearing pyjamas and socks, the woman can be seen hopping over other passengers - who appear calm - using armrests as footholds.The clip has divided people online, with some left disgusted by her actions, while others defended them.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kate Bush: Running Up That Hill reaches number one in UKViral TikTok trick claims to help people fall asleepSolar wind: what is it and what causes it?
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Playful baby elephant rips model’s skirt off

A model had a playful encounter with a baby elephant when she visited a sanctuary in Chiang Mai, Thailand.A three-week old calf at Chia Lai Orchid took a particular shine to Megan Milan, pushing her to the ground, pulling her skirt and rolling on top of her."I’m used to being around elephants but I had never been around one so young, he’s only three-weeks-old. So I asked to go see him. He was definitely a little heavy and strong", Milan said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Russian woman, 24, who had 21 babies via surrogate with a Turkish millionaire, 57, said she 'can't stand the silence' after he was arrested on money laundering charges (but at least she has 16 nannies to help out!)

A former stripper who's had 22 surrogate babies with her millionaire husband revealed she is facing an uncertain future after he was arrested for money laundering. Kristina Ozturk, 24, who lives in Batumi, Georgia, spent more than €168,000 on surrogates between March 2020 and July 2021, and spends more than €90,000 a year on 16 live-in nannies.
CELEBRITIES
LiveScience

Ancient 'bear dog' found in France named after child-murdering cyclops

With jaws equipped to tear the flesh from the bones of their prey, extinct carnivores known as "bear dogs" were powerful predators that prowled Asia, southern Africa, Europe and North America more than 7.5 million years ago. Now, researchers have unearthed the jawbone of one of these extinct carnivores in the Pyrenees mountain range in Europe, shedding light on just how deadly bear dogs were, and confirming how widely they were distributed around the world.
WILDLIFE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

493K+
Followers
52K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy