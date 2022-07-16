ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yosemite National Park, CA

Here’s the latest on the Washburn Fire in Yosemite

By Tori Gaines
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

(KRON) — The Washburn Fire has burned 4,822 acres and is at 37% containment as of Saturday morning, according to a press release from the National Park Service (NPS).

At this time all structures remain intact throughout the area, and no serious injuries have been reported. Yosemite National Park issued fire restrictions below 8,000 feet of elevation. Residences in El Portal and Foresta are also on a strict fire restriction due to high potential of fire.

The fire has now traveled to the Sierra National Forest (SNF), and the SNF has issued a Washburn Fire Closure Forest Order: 05-15-00-22-15 . The order is in effect from July 15-August 1, 2022. All road closures will be in the Bass Lake Ranger District.

Residents of Wawona are able to return home beginning Sunday at 8 a.m. Wawona, Wawona Road (Hwy 41) south of Yosemite west and the Mariposa grove are all closed until further notice. The South Entrance of Yosemite National Park is still closed, but all other areas of Yosemite are open. Reservations are required www.recreation.gov .

If you were at or near the Mariposa Grove on July 7, you are encouraged to contact the NPS Investigative Services Branch (ISB) by phone 888-653-0009 or email nps_isb@nps.gov.

