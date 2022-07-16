ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trump faces rising chances of a 2024 primary challenge

By Julia Manchester, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pb6QG_0giBWsrO00

The prospect that Donald Trump could face challengers from his own party in 2024 is growing even as the former president inches ever closer to another White House run.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Former teacher accused of raping 13-year-old

FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In late June, Kristin M. Bellinger, 39, turned herself in to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigators after a warrant was issued for her arrest. The warrant came after a lengthy investigation into a complaint that Bellinger had sex with a 13-year-old boy over a period of time in 2019.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primary Challenge#Challengers#Another White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
MSNBC

What happens if the GOP tries to dump Trump in 2024?

In a world where Donald Trump potentially loses the 2024 Republican primary, would he call the election rigged and lead an exodus with his base? “That is the threat that Republicans are all terrified of and it explains a lot of the weird dynamics in Republican politics,” says Chris Hayes. July 12, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Ginni Thomas said she “can’t wait” for Jan. 6 interview. Now her lawyer says it’s too “stressful”

Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, moderates a panel discussion during the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center February 23, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) An attorney for Virginia "Ginni" Thomas argued that she should not have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Trump's GOP adds insult to injury as Brittney Griner remains jailed in Russia

On the morning of July 7, the wrongfully detained WNBA star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to the charges she is facing in Russia. The most severe charge, equivalent to narcotics trafficking, carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Griner’s four-month-and-counting detainment in Russia has highlighted critical differences between the Russian and American legal systems — and salary imbalances between WNBA and NBA players. Adding insult to injury, her case is now being used by the GOP and its supporters to leverage Black suffering for their political benefit and worse, amusement.
POTUS
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

52K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy