ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kyrie Irving to Play in Drew League Before LeBron Saturday

By Zach Koons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fXvmY_0giBW58O00

The two former teammates are both poised to take the court Saturday in Los Angeles.

LeBron James won’t be the only NBA star to put his talents on display at the Drew League on Saturday.

Apparently, Nets star Kyrie Irving will be on the court at the Los Angeles Pro-Am showcase as well, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin .

Drew League commissioner Dino Smiley confirmed to McMenamin that both Irving and James are expected to play on Saturday. Irving will reportedly take the court at 11 a.m. PT with James coming on just a few games after at 1:45 p.m.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports first reported that James was poised to make his return to the Drew League this year for the first time since 2011. Over a decade ago, the now 37-year-old put on a show, racking up 33 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.

This time around, James will be on site with Irving, right as the two continue to be connected in rampant trade rumors . Irving, who opted into his player option worth $36.9 million for the 2021–22 season, has been mentioned as popular trade target for LeBron’s Lakers after the Nets indicated that the majority of their roster was available following Kevin Durant’s trade request two weeks ago.

However, the New York Post reported that Irving has not requested out of Brooklyn and intends to play for the Nets, even if Durant were to be sent elsewhere. The seven-time All-Star could have opted out of his contract to become a free agent and to explore sign-and-trade packages , but he decided instead to opt in to the player option.

Irving has yet to make any official statements regarding his status for the 2022–23 season.

More NBA Coverage:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Steve Harvey Has Twitter in Uproar Over Response to LeBron James’ Comments on Brittney Griner

On March 8, 2022, Russian state TV released a photo of Brittney Griner detained on drug charges. With the story circulating online, Russian officials at the airport near Moscow revealed they found cartridges with hash oil in them. Being a seven-time WNBA All-Star, fans and NBA celebrities voiced their opinions on the matter. One of those people was none other than 4x champion Lebron James. While discussing the situation on his talk show, The Shop: Uninterrupted, the Lakers forward caused controversy with his statement, causing celebrities like Steve Harvey to chime in.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
All Knicks

Knicks Trade of Julius Randle? Here's the Problem

Julius Randle has, in one short year, gone from being maybe the New York Knicks' best player to being ... maybe ... un-tradable. “There’s just no market out there for him. ... Trust me, if they could have had a deal for him, it would be done already,” The executive told Heavy.com writer Sean Deveney.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson

With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dikembe Mutombo
Person
Lebron James
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Austin Rivers
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drew League#Timberwolves#Espn#Yahoo Sports#The New York Post
SPORTbible

Latest Picture of Brittney Griner In Jail Leaves People Divided

The latest image of Brittney Griner behind bars following a hearing in a Russian court has left Americans divided over her treatment. The American basketballer recently pleaded guilty to drug smuggling when she was allegedly found carrying vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage. She told the court, via...
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

Patrick Beverley's Viral Tweet About LeBron James

On Saturday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was at the Drew League in California, and he put on an absolute show scoring 42 points and grabbing six rebounds. The event was all over social media, and veteran NBA star Patrick Beverley sent out a tweet about James. Beverley: "Bron...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Surprising Charles Barkley Job News

Charles Barkley is one of the most brutally honest people in all of sports. The former NBA star turned Turner Sports analyst has made his opinion on LIV Golf extremely clear. Barkley does not criticize players who are taking the money from the Saudi-backed golf league. It turns out Barkley...
BASKETBALL
FastBreak on FanNation

A Very Famous NBA Player Is Still A Free Agent

July 17 is the 18th day of NBA free agency, and there are plenty of notable players that are still available to be signed. One of the available players is Lance Stephenson, who is 31-years-old and is a very well known player. The veteran guard began his career with the...
NBA
GOBankingRates

How Much is Mark Cuban Worth?

Entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist Mark Cuban began building his fortune in 1990 with the sale of his technology startup, MicroSolutions.Three decades later, his business ventures and stakes in...
CELEBRITIES
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

83K+
Followers
36K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy