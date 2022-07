TULSA, Okla. — A third case of monkeypox has been reported in Oklahoma, according to the CDC.

The new case count was released on Friday.

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. Monkeypox virus is part of the same family of viruses as smallpox.

A total of 1,814 have been reported across the United States.

