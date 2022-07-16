ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

BREAKING: Jesuit (FL) linebacker Troy Bowles selects Georgia

By Andy Villamarzo
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J2FQc_0giBUqAM00

TAMPA, FL – Jesuit linebacker Troy Bowles narrowed his college commitment choices down to Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma heading into Saturday afternoon when he made his highly anticipated selection.

Troy Bowles (right), son of Tampa Bay Buccaneers' head coach Todd Bowles and 5-star linebacker at Tampa Jesuit, committed to the University of Georgia on Saturday afternoon.

Photo courtesy of Big County Preps

Bowles, a 5-star rated linebacker according to 247Sports, committed to University of Georgia, becoming the second Jesuit player in the last week to make his commitment ahead of his senior season. The senior linebacker is the son of Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ head coach Todd Bowles.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound linebacker was a key cog in the front seven for the 2021 Class 6A state championship Jesuit Tigers. Bowles, in 2021, racked up 103 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks. He was one of the most coveted linebackers in the nation for the class of 2023.

Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @Andy_Villamarzo.

