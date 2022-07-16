ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New England Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones Boasts New Diet, ‘Feeling Comfortable, Healthier, Better’

By Patrick Norton
 3 days ago
Drafted as the long-term replacement to Tom Brady, Mac Jones didn’t have the benefit of a playing buffer. A preseason competition between Jones and Cam Newton ended with Newton’s release. Starting all 17 games in his rookie season, Jones impressed the masses – and the Massholes – tossing 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns through the sky.

But the 23-year-old still experienced a share of NFL growing pains. Including the postseason, New England dropped four of the final five games of the season. The only victory in the stretch came against the league-worst Jacksonville Jaguars in a drubbing, 50-10. But in the losses, Jones tossed just five scores with seven interceptions.

The brutal loss to Buffalo in the Wild Card round meant a jumpstart on preparation for 2022. Speaking with NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry, the quarterback says, “I made significant strides in that area, fixing my body and feeling more comfortable and feeling healthier and better.”

But what does that mean for a 23-year-old professional athlete? Discipline. Jones says, “But at the end of the day, you’re still a human and you want to eat what you want to eat, but you have to be disciplined as best as you can.”

Furthermore, the quarterback adds, “I feel better, I feel confident.” Entering the season in the “best shape of you life” is cliché. But Jones identified his lack of superior mobility as a source of weakness in his game.

Mac Jones Joins Growing List of Quarterbacks Using Full, Healthy Offseason to Advantage

Jones enters training camp as the clear No. 1 starter for New England. No more competitions for the job. It allows the quarterback to ease his mind and focus on bettering himself for the team rather than defeating last year’s starter.

It’s similar to the cleared mindset of Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott. Dallas’ QB1 spent the entirety of last year’s offseason rehabbing a gruesome leg injury sustained early on in the 2020 regular season. Without time to build an on-field rapport with the team’s new head coach Mike McCarthy, Prescott felt disadvantaged.

Finishing the 2021 season with a clean bill of health and returning a majority of the same coaching staff from the year prior means consistency for the quarterback. It also means better preparation for the 2022 season without a workout focus on rehabilitation. Prescott says, “A couple of weeks out and I’m in the best shape that I’ve ever been in. So, it’s time to ramp it up and get going.”

Football season is just around the corner. Count Mac and Dak as just excited as the rest of us.

