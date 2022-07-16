ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendall County, TX

How to check your Airbnb, Vrbo for hidden cameras

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T8jSI_0giBUDBN00

(NEXSTAR) — Are you being spied on in your Airbnb or Vrbo rental?

It’s a common worry in the short-term rental economy.

Last week, a civil lawsuit was filed in Kendall County, Texas, after a couple say homeowners recorded them during “intimate and private moments” while they were renting their property in August 2020. One of the homeowners was arrested and officials say their investigation discovered other illegally recorded explicit images of different guests.

How much it costs to have a baby in the US

Despite how sneaky some hidden camera hiding tricks can be, there are plenty of ways to detect them.

How to check for hidden cameras

Expert Marcus Hutchins, whose cybersecurity tips TikTok account @malwaretech has over 425,000 followers, says one quick way to find a hidden camera is by shining a light inside any items with holes in them. For instance, run your phone’s flashlight over a smoke detector or air conditioning vent — any lenses inside will give a bluish reflection. Hutchins explains hidden cameras can be hidden in shower heads and even outlet plugs.

Shining lights on mirrors or other mirrored items will also reveal camera lenses hiding behind the glass, Hutchins says.

Meanwhile, Michael O’Rourke, chief executive of the global security consultancy firm Advanced Operational Concepts, previously outlined a few of his tips for the Washington Post .

O’Rourke says he unplugs beside clocks/alarms and puts them away in a drawer. Next, he says he covers peepholes in doors and covers cracks under doorways in case and camera lenses can see through from outside.

Fing app can help detect hidden cameras in hotel rooms

Another tactic suggested by some experts is to disconnect your rental’s wifi completely, though this may be against your host’s rules, in addition to possibly causing other issues for (non-invasive) connected devices.

The smartphone app Fing is also noted for its ability to scan for hidden cameras on its own.

Short-term rental policies on cameras

Only cameras and recording devices that are clearly visible in common spaces and disclosed before guest reservations are allowed, according to the Airbnb camera policies . The company also explicitly states “common areas” do not include sleeping areas or bathrooms — not even living rooms that have sofa beds.

Vrbo’s privacy policy explains surveillance devices are anything that captures photos and videos, but also geolocation and personably identifiable information. Internet data monitoring by hosts is also considered surveillance. Devices aren’t allowed inside of a property, though hosts are allowed to use devices for security outside the property. All recording devices must be disclosed to guests beforehand.

If you think you may have been or are being monitored without your consent, you should contact the company you rented from.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Kendall County, TX
Kendall County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Daily Beast

Look at My Face and Tell Me We Don’t Need Gun Control

I’d been to the July 4 parade in Highland Park so many times. This time, I went with my cousin and her boyfriend, plus another 5-year-old cousin and her grandmother. We walked in the pets and children’s march that comes right before the main parade and then rushed to our seats in front of Walker Bros. pancake house to take it all in—like I had done almost every year of my life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hidden Cameras#Air Conditioning#Tiktok#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourErie

Woman charged after ambulance joyride

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mission woman accused of stealing an EMS ambulance Friday was identified. At about 12:04 p.m. Friday, Mission Police received a 911 call from the Mission Hospital security officer after being assaulted during the theft of a vehicle. As previously reported by ValleyCentral, Pharr EMS was transporting a patient from Alton […]
MISSION, TX
YourErie

One person allegedly hit by car in Erie

One person was allegedly hit by a car in a parking lot Monday night. This happened shortly after 7 p.m. at West Erie Plaza. Millcreek Police and paramedics responded to the accident. There is no word on the extent of injuries. Millcreek police continue to investigate.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Uvalde report: 400 officers but ‘egregiously poor’ decisions

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Nearly 400 law enforcement officials rushed to a mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school, but “egregiously poor decision-making” resulted in more than an hour of chaos before the gunman who took 21 lives was finally confronted and killed, according to a damning investigative report released Sunday.
UVALDE, TX
YourErie

2 kids among 6 dead in Montana highway pileup, 8 others hurt

(AP) – Two children are among the six people who died in a Montana pileup after a Friday evening dust storm caused blackout conditions on Interstate 90, a major route in both Montana and the Western U.S. Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson said investigators so far have found no other factors that contributed to […]
MONTANA STATE
CNET

Where Can I Cash In My Coins?

For many, turning coins into cash means a little extra pocket money. But if you've got enough change lying around, it could make a dent in your rent or even help pay for a trip. Jeff Stotsky and his husband, Jon Schweizer, regularly drop their loose change into an empty...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YourErie

YourErie

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy