St. Teresa's Catholic School expands on 'leap of faith'

ALBANY — Decades ago, in 1951, with the publication of a booklet marking the completion of the building that would become St. Teresa’s Catholic School, the author of that booklet mentioned that, with the construction of the school for classes through eighth grade — what was then called junior high school, now middle school — there was enough land for future expansion to include high school classes.

“It will take a leap of faith” to make that happen, the writer noted some seven decades ago.