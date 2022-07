Three people drowned and a fourth is missing after separate tragedies at Lake Michigan on Wednesday.A 7-year-old boy from Texas died after a group of two adults and three children were swept into the water at North Beach in South Haven at around 7.30pm, the Van Buren County Sheriff’s office told News 8. The boy washed ashore and was given CPR before being taken to hospital where he died.A search resumed on Thursday for a 33-year-old man from Ohio who is missing after trying to save the boy.In a separate incident at North Beach Park in Ferrysburg, a 16-year-old who was...

SOUTH HAVEN, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO